Commanders sign G Julian Good-Jones, place C Ricky Stromberg on IR among multiple moves

The Washington Commanders have signed guard Julian Good-Jones off the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad and placed center Ricky Stromberg on the Reserve/Injured list.

Stromberg, the Commanders' third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, suffered a knee injury against the Eagles in Week 8. He will miss at least the next four games.

Good-Jones, an undrafted free agent from Iowa State, first joined the NFL in 2020 but was released by the Eagles as part of its final roster cuts before the regular season. One year later, Good-Jones signed with the Calgary Stampeders in the CFL and played in eight total games. He returned to the team the following season and started in 15 games, helping the team run 6.4 yards per rush and 135.3 rushing yards per game.

The Commanders have also made two additions to their practice squad by signing linebacker Brandon Bouyer-Randle and running back Jonathan Williams. Bouyer-Randle is an undrafted free agent who played for UConn, Texas Tech and Michigan State. Over the course of his six-year college career, Bouyer-Randle recorded 179 tackles to go with 6.5 sacks and nine pass breakups.