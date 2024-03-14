Commanders sign LB Anthony Pittman

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have signed linebacker Anthony Pittman. Full terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Pittman (6-3, 242) is a six-year NFL veteran who entered the league with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2019. In his career, Pittman has played in 52 games with two starts and recorded 12 total tackles, three quarterback hits and a forced fumble.

In 2023, Pittman played in all 17 games and three postseason games where he assisted the Lions in clinching an NFC North division title. He played in all 17 games in 2022, primarily on special teams, where he recorded four tackles on the unit. He added one tackle, one quarterback hit and one forced fumble on defense.

Pittman played in all 17 games in the 2021 season where he recorded 10 tackles and a quarterback hit. He appeared in his first-career game in Week 17 vs. Green Bay in 2019.

Pittman played collegiately at Wayne State for four seasons (2015-18) where he played in 43 games with 29 starts and recorded 181 tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss, 8.0 sacks, and one interception. He was named First-Team All-GLIAC in his junior and senior year.