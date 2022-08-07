Commanders sign LB Nathan Gerry, S Steven Parker, TE Eli Wolf amid multiple roster moves

The Washington Commanders have added depth to multiple positions by signing linebacker Nathan Gerry, safety Steven Parker and tight end Eli Wolf.

Gerry, a fifth-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles, in 2017, spent four years with the Eagles and recorded 163 tackles in 46 games, including 22 starts. Gerry also has 10 pass breakups and two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown in 2019.

Gerry most recently spent time on the San Francisco 49ers' practice squad in 2021 but was released in November.

Parker was an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma and has spent time with the Miami Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys ad New York Giants. He has four starts in 31 games with 34 tackles, two interceptions and five pass breakups.

Wolf played at the University of Tennessee and the University of Georgia. Over the course of his four seasons at the college level, Wolf recorded 21 catches for 272 yards and two touchdowns. Since 2020, Wolf has spent time with the Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts and Green Bay Packers.