Commanders sign C Nick Martin, place Chase Roullier on Injured Reserve

Sep 20, 2022 at 12:44 PM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

The Washington Commanders have placed Chase Roullier on Injured Reserve and signed veteran center Nick Martin to the active roster.

Roullier suffered a lower leg injury, as described by head coach Ron Rivera, near the end of the Commanders' Week 2 matchup with the Detroit Lions. Rivera did confirm to reporters during his Monday press conference that the move to put Roullier on IR was coming, although he does not have an official timeline for the center's return.

Martin, a second-round pick by the Houston Texans in 2016, has five seasons and 79 games of experience under his belt (he missed the entire 2016 season due to an ankle surgery). Prior to being a backup for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021, Martin was a key piece of the Texans' offensive line with 62 starts, 46 of which were consecutive.

Martin played college football at the University of Notre Dame and was a two-time captain for the Fighting Irish. During his final season with the program, he allowed just three hurries, three hits and one sack.

