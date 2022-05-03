Commanders sign 5-time Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have signed Guard Trai Turner. Full terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Turner (6-3, 315) is entering his ninth NFL season and originally entered the league as the 92nd overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft for the Carolina Panthers. He was selected to the Pro Bowl five consecutive seasons (2015-19) and has appeared in 110 career regular season games with 85 starts.

After spending his first six NFL seasons with the Panthers from 2014-19, Turner was traded to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for Russell Okung prior to the 2020 season. Turner signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers on June 25, 2021 where he would start all 17 games.

Turner played collegiately at Louisiana State University where he played in 25 games with 20 starts in two years of action. He played a total of 1,416 snaps and was named 2013 Second Team All-SEC (Associated Press). He opted to forgo his final two years of eligibility at LSU and entered the 2014 NFL Draft as a third-year sophomore.