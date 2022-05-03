Commanders sign 5-time Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have signed Guard Trai Turner. Full terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Turner (6-3, 315) is entering his ninth NFL season and originally entered the league as the 92nd overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft for the Carolina Panthers. He was selected to the Pro Bowl five consecutive seasons (2015-19) and has appeared in 110 career regular season games with 85 starts.
After spending his first six NFL seasons with the Panthers from 2014-19, Turner was traded to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for Russell Okung prior to the 2020 season. Turner signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers on June 25, 2021 where he would start all 17 games.
Turner played collegiately at Louisiana State University where he played in 25 games with 20 starts in two years of action. He played a total of 1,416 snaps and was named 2013 Second Team All-SEC (Associated Press). He opted to forgo his final two years of eligibility at LSU and entered the 2014 NFL Draft as a third-year sophomore.
Turner, 28 attended St. Augustine High School in New Orleans, La., where he helped St. Augustine average over 300 yards rushing per game and was selected to the 2011 PrepStar All-American team. He was also a member of The Times-Picayune's Blue Chip list and was selected to play in the 2010 Darren Sharper Lake Pontchartrain All-Star Football Classic. Turner was rated as a four-star recruit by Rivals.com and the 14th best offensive guard in the country.