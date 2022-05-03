News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders sign 5-time Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner

May 03, 2022 at 07:29 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Signed_1920x1080_Example

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have signed Guard Trai Turner. Full terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Turner (6-3, 315) is entering his ninth NFL season and originally entered the league as the 92nd overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft for the Carolina Panthers. He was selected to the Pro Bowl five consecutive seasons (2015-19) and has appeared in 110 career regular season games with 85 starts.

After spending his first six NFL seasons with the Panthers from 2014-19, Turner was traded to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for Russell Okung prior to the 2020 season. Turner signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers on June 25, 2021 where he would start all 17 games.

Turner played collegiately at Louisiana State University where he played in 25 games with 20 starts in two years of action. He played a total of 1,416 snaps and was named 2013 Second Team All-SEC (Associated Press). He opted to forgo his final two years of eligibility at LSU and entered the 2014 NFL Draft as a third-year sophomore.

Turner, 28 attended St. Augustine High School in New Orleans, La., where he helped St. Augustine average over 300 yards rushing per game and was selected to the 2011 PrepStar All-American team. He was also a member of The Times-Picayune's Blue Chip list and was selected to play in the 2010 Darren Sharper Lake Pontchartrain All-Star Football Classic. Turner was rated as a four-star recruit by Rivals.com and the 14th best offensive guard in the country.

Related Content

news

Washington Commanders announce list of undrafted free agents

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Monday.

news

Our Draft Party is one week away. Here's what you need to know.

The Washington Commanders' draft party for fans will feature meet-and-greets, alumni, photo opportunities and more.

news

Washington Commanders announce 'Command the Canvas' art installation project at FedExField

As part of the Washington Commanders' inaugural season, the team is calling all local DMV graphic designers and artists to submit ideas for a chance for their artwork to be displayed at FedExField during the 2022 season.

news

The Washington Commanders announce the launch of Washington Branded, an in-house creative entity designed to develop authentic and engaging offerings for fans and partners

The groundbreaking marketing, media and entertainment studio will meet and connect with fans and partners around the world right where they are through storytelling-focused and data-driven creative content.

news

Washington Commanders announce creation of the Doug Williams Diversity Coaching Fellowship

This program will provide the Commanders with access to talented coaches from Historically Black Colleges and Universities ("HBCUs") while giving a diverse set of applicants the opportunity to advance their careers while learning and growing with an NFL coaching staff.

news

Commanders announce Al Bellamy as Head Athletic Trainer

Bellamy enters his second stint in Washington after spending the last nine seasons as the director of athletic training for Temple University. While working directly with the football team, he also oversaw all 19 of Temple's intercollegiate sports and also managed the sports medicine staff.

news

Washington Commanders announce official partnership with Socios.com as part of multi-platform marketing partnership announcement

Fans will have the opportunity to experience a rookie's introduction to the league through content produced by Commanders Social Media Correspondent Katie Feeney. Additionally, one or more select fans will be hand-picked to join Feeney throughout the season, beginning at FedExField for this year's Draft Party and through additional rewards, VIP events and exclusive experiences.

news

Washington Commanders announce social media star Katie Feeney to serve as first ever 'Commanders social media correspondent'

Fans will have access to behind-the-scenes content across Feeney's social media channels and Commanders' social media channels, starting at the Commanders Draft Party at FedExField on Thursday, April 28

news

Washington Commanders Announce Three-Year Audio Partnership with iHeartMedia D.C.

Offering the largest reach in the DMV, this exclusive deal will include gameday coverage on Big 100.3 FM and more ways for fans to listen daily on the iHeartRadio App, a free all-in-one digital music, podcasting and live streaming radio service.

news

Commanders re-sign K Joey Slye

The Commanders have announced the following roster move on Monday.

news

Washington Commanders announce 2022 NFL Draft Party on Thursday night, April 28, at FedExField

The Washington Commanders Draft Party event will feature field games and activities, meet and greets and photo opportunities, team draft content, opportunity to purchase new Commanders team merchandise and more.

Advertising