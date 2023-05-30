Commanders sign S Terrell Burgess and Brandon Dillon, place Andrew Norwell on PUP list

The Washington Commanders have added to their tight end and safety positions by signing Brandon Dillon and Terrell Burgess. In corresponding moves, the Commanders also released cornerback Cameron Dantzler Sr. and placed guard Andrew Norwell on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List.

Burgess, a third-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams in 2020, has played in 31 games with three starts with 29 tackles and a pass breakup over the course of three seasons. He most recently spent time with the New York Giants but was inactive for the final six games of the 2022 season.

Dillon was an undrafted free agent out of Marian and most recently spent time with the New Orleans Saints in 2022. He has appeared in four games and made one catch for six yards. With the Marian Knights, Dillon was a First Team NAIA All-American and was the only NAIA player to be invited to the 2017 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. Dillon spent three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings before joining the New York Jets' practice squad in 2021.