News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders sign S Terrell Burgess and Brandon Dillon, place Andrew Norwell on PUP list

May 30, 2023 at 02:29 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Screen Shot 2023-05-23 at 2.40.39 PM

The Washington Commanders have added to their tight end and safety positions by signing Brandon Dillon and Terrell Burgess. In corresponding moves, the Commanders also released cornerback Cameron Dantzler Sr. and placed guard Andrew Norwell on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List.

Burgess, a third-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams in 2020, has played in 31 games with three starts with 29 tackles and a pass breakup over the course of three seasons. He most recently spent time with the New York Giants but was inactive for the final six games of the 2022 season.

Dillon was an undrafted free agent out of Marian and most recently spent time with the New Orleans Saints in 2022. He has appeared in four games and made one catch for six yards. With the Marian Knights, Dillon was a First Team NAIA All-American and was the only NAIA player to be invited to the 2017 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. Dillon spent three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings before joining the New York Jets' practice squad in 2021.

Dantzler was claimed off waivers from the Minnesota Vikings in March at the start of the new league year. Norwell signed with the Commanders prior to the 2022 season and was the team's starting left guard for most of the year. He was inactive for the season finale against the Dallas Cowboys and has not participated in OTAs so far this offseason.

Related Content

news

Quan Martin is eager to add his position flexibility to Commanders' secondary

Martin has a lot to offer to the Commanders, and Rivera believes he will open up more opportunities for the defense.

news

OTA Notebook | Emmanuel Forbes is learning to thrive as slot CB

Forbes has been moved around a lot recently and held his own against the Commanders' best receivers.

news

Wake Up Washington | Sam Howell stepping up as a leader

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

news

OTA Notebook | Eric Bieniemy stresses urgency during two-minute drills

The Washington Commanders began another week of OTAs on Tuesday. Let's take a look at some of the top observations.

news

McLaurin: Sam Howell has 'a quiet confidence about him'

McLaurin has worked with almost a dozen quarterbacks in his NFL career, and it hasn't taken long for him to see how Howell is going to carry himself on the field.

news

Attitudes around mental health have shifted at Commanders Park

This Mental Health Awareness Month, a look at the players' perspective, the special resource at OrthoVirginia Training Center and more

news

OTA Notebook | Forbes shines with another offseason INT

Forbes continued to show off his ability to create turnovers on the second day of OTAs.

news

Wake Up Washington | Bieniemy brings the energy in Day 1 of OTAs

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

news

Commanders partner with OrthoVirginia for fun, educational flag football clinic at the Park

The first-of-its-kind event focused on healthy, safety and longevity in football values shared by OrthoVirginia and the Commanders

news

OTA notebook | Sam Howell looks sharp in first reps as QB1

The Washington Commanders just wrapped up their first practice of OTAs. Here are some observations from the afternoon.

news

Commanders sign LB Ferrod Gardner, release LB Nathan Gerry

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Tuesday.

Advertising