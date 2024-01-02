News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders sign three players to practice squad

Jan 02, 2024 at 09:59 AM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have made the following roster moves:

The Washington Commanders signed the following players to the practice squad:

  • WR Davion Davis
  • CB D'Angelo Mandell
  • CB Jace Whittaker

