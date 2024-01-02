Commanders sign three players to practice squad

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have made the following roster moves:
The Washington Commanders signed the following players to the practice squad:
- WR Davion Davis
- CB D'Angelo Mandell
- CB Jace Whittaker
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have made the following roster moves:
The Washington Commanders signed the following players to the practice squad:
A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 27-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.
The Washington Commanders will play the Dallas Cowboys at FedExField to close out the 2023 season on Jan. 7, the NFL officially announced on New Year's Day. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. and will be televised on FOX.
The Commanders dropped their seventh consecutive loss -- their longest streak since 2013.
The Washington Commanders have declared the following players as inactive for the Week 17 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.
The Washington Commanders will have their starting running back in the lineup this weekend. Brian Robinson Jr., who has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, will be active for the team's Week 17 game against the San Francisco 49ers.
The Washington Commanders are coming back to FedExField to take on the San Francisco 49ers on New Year's Eve. Here are three keys the Burgundy & Gold getting an upset.
A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023.
Brissett knows that you have to make the most of the cards you're dealt in the NFL, and for the last two weeks, he's had some winning hands.
The Washington Commanders begin their two-game home stretch to close out the 2023 season with a matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Here are four things to know about Washington's next opponent.
The Washington Commanders have announced their injury report for the Week 17 matchup.
Despite the stumbles in his development, the Commanders still believe in Howell. Rivera said that what has happened over the last month doesn't change how he looks at the quarterback's future. But after going through the roughest part of his budding career, he does think sitting for at least the team's next matchup can do Howell some good.