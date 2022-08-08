Commanders sign WR Matt Cole

The Washington Commanders have added to their depth at wide receiver by signing Matt Cole.

Cole (5-foot-10, 195 pounds) was an undrafted free agent out of McKendree University and has been in the league since 2020. He has spent time with seven teams over the past two seasons.

Cole was a wide receiver and a return specialist for the Bearcats at the college level and was the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GVLC) Special Teams Player of the Year as a senior. For his career, he hauled in 65 catches for 1,295 yards and 15 touchdowns, 12 of which came during the 2019 season. As a return specialist, Cole had 43 kickoff returns for 1,333 yards and three touchdowns to go with 16 punt returns for 251 yards and a touchdown.

Cole was signed by the Miami Dolphins in 2020 and was a member of their practice squad. He later spent times with the San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets, New York Giants, Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks.