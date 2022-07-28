Commanders take Chase Roullier off the PUP list, place Antonio Gandy-Golden on the Reserve/Retired list

Head coach Ron Rivera said on Tuesday that Chase Roullier was the most likely among the quartet of players put on the Physically Unable to Perform List to come off first. Two days later, that turned out to be true.

The Washington Commanders have taken Roullier off the PUP list, meaning the veteran center is cleared to return to practice as early as tomorrow. It's likely that he won't be thrown into the action immediately; instead, the team could decide to use the "ramp up" approach that they've used for Antonio Gibson.

Still, Rivera did sound positive about Roullier when he addressed the media on Tuesday.

"I don't make any predictions as far as those things are concerned, but I think specifically as you go through it, Chase Roullier has had some really good sessions."

Roullier will be a welcome sight when he does return to the starting lineup. A 2017 sixth-round pick, Roullier has started in 61 of 67 games played in his five-year career. Roullier was fractured his fibula in Week 8 against the Denver Broncos, but he still finished with the fourth-highest grade for a center from Pro Football Focus.