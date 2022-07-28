News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders take Chase Roullier off the PUP list, place Antonio Gandy-Golden on the Reserve/Retired list

Jul 28, 2022 at 12:59 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

2560x1440_OPTION_2

Head coach Ron Rivera said on Tuesday that Chase Roullier was the most likely among the quartet of players put on the Physically Unable to Perform List to come off first. Two days later, that turned out to be true.

The Washington Commanders have taken Roullier off the PUP list, meaning the veteran center is cleared to return to practice as early as tomorrow. It's likely that he won't be thrown into the action immediately; instead, the team could decide to use the "ramp up" approach that they've used for Antonio Gibson.

Still, Rivera did sound positive about Roullier when he addressed the media on Tuesday.

"I don't make any predictions as far as those things are concerned, but I think specifically as you go through it, Chase Roullier has had some really good sessions."

Roullier will be a welcome sight when he does return to the starting lineup. A 2017 sixth-round pick, Roullier has started in 61 of 67 games played in his five-year career. Roullier was fractured his fibula in Week 8 against the Denver Broncos, but he still finished with the fourth-highest grade for a center from Pro Football Focus.

It was also announced by Rivera after practice that Antonio Gandy-Golden has decided to retire from the NFL and focus on going back to school. A fourth-round pick by Washington in 2020, Gandy-Golden played in 10 games with two starts. He will be placed on the team's Reserve/Retired List.

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | Commanders adjust to guardian caps at first practice of training camp

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

news

Media Roundup | Ron Rivera sees Brian Robinson as 'big, strong, powerful downhill runner'

The Washington Commanders have wrapped their first practice of training camp, and head coach Ron Rivera, quarterback Carson Wentz and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen addressed the media. Here are some of the highlights from their press conferences.

news

Carson Wentz focused on building chemistry to start camp

Wentz is excited to be with his new team, but his first priority is making sure he has a strong connection with his pass-catchers.

news

Training Camp Notebook | Carson Wentz, Terry McLaurin begin building chemistry

The first-day jitters were in the air as the Washington Commanders kicked off their 2022 training camp. Here are some observations from the day.

news

Wake Up Washington | Ron Rivera prepares to evaluate Commanders' potential in training camp

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

news

Quick hits from Ron Rivera's introductory training camp press conference

Ron Rivera just wrapped up his introductory training camp press conference. Here are some quick hits from him addressing the media.

news

Hail Mail | Training camp is finally upon us

In this week's edition of Hail Mail, staff writer Zach Selby answers questions about the offense and depth at linebacker and defensive end

news

Commanders place Chase Young, Logan Thomas, Tyler Larsen, Chase Roullier on PUP list; Cornelius Lucas placed on NFI list

The Washington Commanders announced the following roster moves Tuesday afternoon.

news

Commanders players begin reporting for training camp

On Tuesday, the Washington Commanders began filing into the team facility in Ashburn, Virginia to report for the third training camp of Ron Rivera's tenure.

news

Washington Commanders announce open voting for fans to help select Fight Song lyrics and team mascot as part of the team's inaugural season under a new name and brand identity

The Commanders Marching Band will premiere the revamped Fight Song during the team's preseason home game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2022. Fan voting to help select the updated Fight Song lyrics is open today and will run through Aug. 6

news

Wake Up Washington | Position battles to watch in training camp

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

Advertising