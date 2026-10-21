'A real brother': Tunsil provides invaluable mentorship to Commanders O-Line

When he is around the team, Tunsil is still the mentor and teacher that he was last season. He was on the sideline for the Commanders' season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles and was just involved in the game plan as he would be if he were suited up.

"He was...just active," Paul said. "Just asking me, 'What are you seeing? Here's the type of look this guy's giving you.' He's obviously doing that for both our tackles as well. It's just been a great source of mentorship for everybody."

Tunsil is not shy about praising his teammates, either. He has been high on Conerly since he was drafted, saying that the former No. 29 overall pick has a bright future and could become one of the better offensive tackles in the league. He hyped up Paul last season, saying how much he appreciated the communication the existed between.

Paul said working beside Tunsil was "an absolute honor."

"He is the top and the pinnacle of the game," Paul said. "Playing next to him has been one of the greatest honors of my life."

There is no timetable for Tunsil's return to the field. There is hope that he can return near the end of the season. Quinn said the doctors were pleased with his last checkup, but he is still in the healing process.

The Commanders would rather him be on the field. For now, though, the most he can do to help his teammates is to help guide them in the right direction. And until he is healthy, that is enough.