 Skip to main content
Advertising

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

'A real brother': Tunsil provides invaluable mentorship to Commanders O-Line

Oct 21, 2026 at 01:33 PM
Author Image
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

WC_09132026_WK01_WAS@PHI_KC36942
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders

Laremy Tunsil has not been on the field since he tore his triceps in training camp, but that does not mean he is absent from the Washington Commanders' facility.

Actually, the five-time Pro Bowler is around quite a bit, and it has been a benefit for the team's young offensive linemen.

"I think it's been a blessing," Josh Conerly said. "And it means a lot to us, as a group and for me personally."

Tunsil might not be able to help the Commanders protect Jayden Daniels on game days, but the veteran is still finding ways to contribute while receiving treatment for his injury. He has been offering advice to the rest of the offensive linemen in the room and providing guidance on how they can improve their skill set. To the Commanders, it is more evidence of Tunsil's leadership and how it has elevated the roster.

"Laremy...has such a good connection with Josh, and checking in, seeing where it's at, that's a big deal," head coach Dan Quinn said in September.

Because of their shared first-round lineage and how much Tunsil praised Conerly in the offseason before his rookie year, their relationship has captured most of the attention. Prior to Tunsil's injury, the two were often seen after practice getting extra work in before heading to the locker room. They spent most of that time working on Conerly's pass sets, but they would touch on several areas for the former Oregon tackle to work on, such as footwork and hand placement in run blocking.

It was not all business. They would talk about life, how their days were going or what they had going on for the rest of the week outside of practice. Those moments, Conerly said, are just as much of a blessing as the tips Tunsil has offered on the field.

Conerly added that "you can talk to him [Tunsil] about anything," and that kind of availability helps in several ways during the season.

"It's unreal. I'm very thankful...really just to have a brother, a real brother, that I can lean on no matter what," Conerly said.

Quinn said "that's a big piece for us" to have Tunsil in the building despite not playing, particularly with Conerly's development.

"That's [his] little brother in a lot of ways, and he's such a significant impact on him."

Related Links

PHOTOS | Commanders vs. 49ers, Week 6

Check out the top photos of the Washington Commanders during their Week 6 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.

Daniels101926
1 / 118
KC106963
2 / 118
KC108037
3 / 118
KC108004
4 / 118
KC107916
5 / 118
KC106477
6 / 118
KC106319
7 / 118
KC106740
8 / 118
KC106321
9 / 118
KC106513
10 / 118
KC106293
11 / 118
KC106384
12 / 118
KC106251
13 / 118
KC106518
14 / 118
KC105542 (1)
15 / 118
KC105564
16 / 118
KC105187
17 / 118
KC105791
18 / 118
KC105768
19 / 118
KC105783
20 / 118
KC105258
21 / 118
KC105595 (1)
22 / 118
KC108538
23 / 118
KC108526
24 / 118
KC108820
25 / 118
KC108674
26 / 118
KC108668
27 / 118
KC108836
28 / 118
KC108662
29 / 118
KC108634
30 / 118
KC108795
31 / 118
KC108357
32 / 118
KC108311
33 / 118
KC108340
34 / 118
KC108458
35 / 118
KC108249
36 / 118
KC108422
37 / 118
KC108420
38 / 118
KC108268
39 / 118
KC108360
40 / 118
KC103399
41 / 118
KC103450
42 / 118
KC103469
43 / 118
KC103451
44 / 118
KC102466
45 / 118
KC102884
46 / 118
KC102410
47 / 118
KC102996
48 / 118
KC103371
49 / 118
KC103305
50 / 118
KC102397
51 / 118
KC103278
52 / 118
KC102890
53 / 118
KC103034
54 / 118
KC101197
55 / 118
KC102102
56 / 118
KC101485
57 / 118
KC101472
58 / 118
KC102200
59 / 118
KC101180
60 / 118
KC102002
61 / 118
KC101468
62 / 118
KC200123
63 / 118
KC200816
64 / 118
KC200833
65 / 118
KC200583
66 / 118
KC200804
67 / 118
KC209206
68 / 118
KC200527
69 / 118
KC209177 (1)
70 / 118
KC109888
71 / 118
KC109678
72 / 118
KC109579
73 / 118
KC109843
74 / 118
KC109700 (1)
75 / 118
KC109333
76 / 118
KC109844
77 / 118
KC109563
78 / 118
KC109477
79 / 118
KC109302
80 / 118
KC109276 (1)
81 / 118
KC100689
82 / 118
KC100082
83 / 118
KC100848
84 / 118
KC108989
85 / 118
KC100076
86 / 118
KC100824
87 / 118
KC109306
88 / 118
KC100092
89 / 118
KC201467
90 / 118
KC201414 (1)
91 / 118
KC201413
92 / 118
KC201416
93 / 118
KC201478
94 / 118
KC201455
95 / 118
KC201402
96 / 118
KC201394
97 / 118
KC201399
98 / 118
KC104260
99 / 118
KC201393
100 / 118
KC103820
101 / 118
KC104221
102 / 118
KC103897
103 / 118
KC103838
104 / 118
KC103924
105 / 118
KC201149
106 / 118
KC104270
107 / 118
KC104268
108 / 118
KC103867
109 / 118
KC201127
110 / 118
KC104217
111 / 118
KC201115
112 / 118
KC201322
113 / 118
KC103544
114 / 118
KC103527
115 / 118
KC201335
116 / 118
KC201333
117 / 118
KC103630
118 / 118
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

But Conerly is not the only player Tunsil has influenced since joining Washington. Chris Paul, who worked alongside Tunsil in 2025 as the team's starting left guard, was aware of Tunsil's reputation for not necessarily being an active leader with the Houston Texans. Paul reserved judgment until he got to meet Tunsil for himself. What he found in Tunsil is someone who "speaks with intention" and leads by example in his own way.

Tunsil's presence, Paul said, has been "absolutely awesome."

"He just has a wonderful spirit, and you can tell the way he just sort of quietly spreads his cheer around the building," Paul said. "I think he's just a great example."

Tunsil's presence can still be felt around the building. He arranged for food trucks to be brought to the practice facility for the last week of camp, despite not being on the field himself. He did the same thing last year to provide his teammates with a small celebration for getting through the heat and hard work they went through in August to prepare for the season.

When he is around the team, Tunsil is still the mentor and teacher that he was last season. He was on the sideline for the Commanders' season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles and was just involved in the game plan as he would be if he were suited up.

"He was...just active," Paul said. "Just asking me, 'What are you seeing? Here's the type of look this guy's giving you.' He's obviously doing that for both our tackles as well. It's just been a great source of mentorship for everybody."

Tunsil is not shy about praising his teammates, either. He has been high on Conerly since he was drafted, saying that the former No. 29 overall pick has a bright future and could become one of the better offensive tackles in the league. He hyped up Paul last season, saying how much he appreciated the communication the existed between.

Paul said working beside Tunsil was "an absolute honor."

"He is the top and the pinnacle of the game," Paul said. "Playing next to him has been one of the greatest honors of my life."

There is no timetable for Tunsil's return to the field. There is hope that he can return near the end of the season. Quinn said the doctors were pleased with his last checkup, but he is still in the healing process.

The Commanders would rather him be on the field. For now, though, the most he can do to help his teammates is to help guide them in the right direction. And until he is healthy, that is enough.

"Obviously, going through the injury he's going through is not easy for anyone," Paul said. "He's just handled it with so much grace and has just been so kind to still be around and to still be a source of mentorship to everyone."

Related Content

news

Terry McLaurin suffers season-ending knee injury vs. 49ers

The 2019 third-round pick has been an invaluable member of the locker room as well as the franchise's most productive offensive weapon since Washington drafted him. He is fifth on the team's all-time receiving list as well as eighth in receiving touchdowns and fifth in catches.

news

5 takeaways from Commanders vs. 49ers

The Washington Commanders are headed into the bye week after falling to the San Francisco 49ers, 23-17, on Monday Night Football. Here are five takeaways from the loss.

news

Commanders-49ers Stats & Snaps

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 23-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers presented by EquiTrust Life Insurance Company, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.

news

Instant analysis | Commanders fall to 49ers, 23-17

Washington put together a valiant effort to come back from a 20-point deficit but came up short on the final drive.

news

Gameday blog | Commanders vs. 49ers, Week 6

The Washington Commanders are taking on the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Week 6. Check out this Gameday blog for stats, updates and more.

news

Inactives | Commanders vs. 49ers, Week 6

The Washington Commanders have declared the following players as inactive for their Week 6 game against the San Francisco 49ers.

news

Commanders activate Amos, Magee, McNichols; place Croskey-Merritt, Jean-Baptiste to IR list

The Washington Commanders announced the following roster move on Monday.

news

Hail Mail | Questions on Diggs, Amos and more

We have a special Monday Night Football preview version of Hail Mail coming to you. It's an important night for the Washington Commanders.

news

Commanders vs. 49ers | How to watch, listen, stream

The Washington Commanders are headed out west for a road matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Here's how to watch, listen to and live stream the game.

news

Game status | Jacory Croskey-Merritt ruled out vs. 49ers

Running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt has been ruled out of the Washington Commanders' Week 6 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, head coach Dan Quinn confirmed Saturday.

news

Practice notes | Commanders looking to play more consistently in second half

Situational football and clock management have been the two hot topics at the Washington Commanders' facility this week, but they are not the only things they are trying to fine-tune before their matchup with the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.

Advertising