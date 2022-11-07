Commanders-Vikings Stats & Snaps

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Nov 07, 2022 at 09:24 AM
Washington Commanders Public Relations

"Washington-Vikings Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 20-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.

GENERAL:

  • The Washington Commanders fell to the Minnesota Vikings, 20-17 at FedExField on Sunday afternoon.
  • Washington held Minnesota to a season-tying low seven first half points.
  • Washington held Minnesota to their second-lowest total points in a single game this season. The also held the club to 56 rushing yards, Minnesota's lowest this season.
  • Washington recorded a season-high-tying seven passes defensed.

OFFENSE:

  • Quarterback Taylor Heinicke completed 15-of-28 passes for 149 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He added four rushes for 17 yards.
  • Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin had five receptions for 56 yards.
  • Wide Receiver Curtis Samuel had three receptions for 65 yards including a 49-yard touchdown reception, his longest since Week 17 of 2018 with Carolina. He added one rush for 16 yards.
  • Wide Receiver Dax Milne had one reception for six yards and a touchdown, the first of his career.
  • Running Back Antonio Gibson had 11 rushes for 36 yards and added two receptions for 11 yards.
  • Running Back Brian Robinson Jr. had 13 rushes for 44 yards.

DEFENSE AND SPECIAL TEAMS

  • Safety Kamren Curl had a career-high-tying two tackles for loss and 11 total tackles.
  • Defensive Tackle Daron Payne had 1.0 sack, two quarterback hits and four tackles for loss. The sack was Payne's 5.5 on the season, a new single-season career-high. His four tackles for loss are single-game career high.
  • Payne is the 11th player in franchise history to have at least four tackles for loss in a single game.
  • Defensive Tackle Jonathan Allen had a single game career-high four quarterback hits and two tackles for loss. Allen has two or more quarterback hits in two-straight games for the first time in his career.
  • Defensive End Montez Sweat had three quarterback hits.
  • Linebacker Jamin Davis has at least one tackle for loss in three-straight games for the first time in his career.
  • Cornerback Benjamin St-Juste had two passes defensed, one tackle for loss, one quarterback hit and a sack, the first of his career.
  • Punter Tress Way punted five times for 240 yards with an average of 48.0 and three pinned inside the 20.
  • Way has pinned at least two punts inside the 20 in six consecutive games, the second-longest streak of his career.
  • Way has pinned 226 punts inside the 20. Since his NFL debut in 2014, he is one-of-four punters to have at least 220 punts inside the 20, joining Johnny Hekker, Brett Kern and Sam Koch.

Commanders vs. Vikings | Week 9

The Washington Commanders have begun their Week 9 game against the Minnesota Vikings. (Emilee Fails and Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders)

SNAP COUNTS

OFFENSE

Table inside Article
PlayerSnapsPercentage
Andrew Norwell64100%
Charles Leno Jr.64100%
Cornelius Lucas64100%
Trai Turner64100%
Taylor Heinicke64100%
Terry McLaurin64100%
Tyler Larsen64100%
Curtis Samuel4875%
Logan Thomas4672%
Antonio Gibson3758%
Cam Sims2844%
Brian Robinson2844%
John Bates2539%
Dyami Brown2031%
Armani Rogers1320%
Dax Milne1016%
Alex Armah12%

DEFENSE

Table inside Article
PlayerSnapsPercentage
Benjamin St-Juste66100%
Kamren Curl66100%
Kendall Fuller66100%
Bobby McCain6497%
Daron Payne6294%
Jonathan Allen6294%
Jamin Davis5482%
Danny Johnson5075%
James Smith-Williams4670%
Montez Sweat4670%
Darrick Forrest4365%
Jon Bostic4365%
Efe Obada2335%
Casey Toohill1726%
John Ridgeway1320%
Daniel Wise58%

