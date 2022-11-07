Commanders-Vikings Stats & Snaps

"Washington-Vikings Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.
A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 20-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.
GENERAL:
- The Washington Commanders fell to the Minnesota Vikings, 20-17 at FedExField on Sunday afternoon.
- Washington held Minnesota to a season-tying low seven first half points.
- Washington held Minnesota to their second-lowest total points in a single game this season. The also held the club to 56 rushing yards, Minnesota's lowest this season.
- Washington recorded a season-high-tying seven passes defensed.
OFFENSE:
- Quarterback Taylor Heinicke completed 15-of-28 passes for 149 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He added four rushes for 17 yards.
- Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin had five receptions for 56 yards.
- Wide Receiver Curtis Samuel had three receptions for 65 yards including a 49-yard touchdown reception, his longest since Week 17 of 2018 with Carolina. He added one rush for 16 yards.
- Wide Receiver Dax Milne had one reception for six yards and a touchdown, the first of his career.
- Running Back Antonio Gibson had 11 rushes for 36 yards and added two receptions for 11 yards.
- Running Back Brian Robinson Jr. had 13 rushes for 44 yards.
DEFENSE AND SPECIAL TEAMS
- Safety Kamren Curl had a career-high-tying two tackles for loss and 11 total tackles.
- Defensive Tackle Daron Payne had 1.0 sack, two quarterback hits and four tackles for loss. The sack was Payne's 5.5 on the season, a new single-season career-high. His four tackles for loss are single-game career high.
- Payne is the 11th player in franchise history to have at least four tackles for loss in a single game.
- Defensive Tackle Jonathan Allen had a single game career-high four quarterback hits and two tackles for loss. Allen has two or more quarterback hits in two-straight games for the first time in his career.
- Defensive End Montez Sweat had three quarterback hits.
- Linebacker Jamin Davis has at least one tackle for loss in three-straight games for the first time in his career.
- Cornerback Benjamin St-Juste had two passes defensed, one tackle for loss, one quarterback hit and a sack, the first of his career.
- Punter Tress Way punted five times for 240 yards with an average of 48.0 and three pinned inside the 20.
- Way has pinned at least two punts inside the 20 in six consecutive games, the second-longest streak of his career.
- Way has pinned 226 punts inside the 20. Since his NFL debut in 2014, he is one-of-four punters to have at least 220 punts inside the 20, joining Johnny Hekker, Brett Kern and Sam Koch.
The Washington Commanders have begun their Week 9 game against the Minnesota Vikings. (Emilee Fails and Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders)
SNAP COUNTS
OFFENSE
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
|Andrew Norwell
|64
|100%
|Charles Leno Jr.
|64
|100%
|Cornelius Lucas
|64
|100%
|Trai Turner
|64
|100%
|Taylor Heinicke
|64
|100%
|Terry McLaurin
|64
|100%
|Tyler Larsen
|64
|100%
|Curtis Samuel
|48
|75%
|Logan Thomas
|46
|72%
|Antonio Gibson
|37
|58%
|Cam Sims
|28
|44%
|Brian Robinson
|28
|44%
|John Bates
|25
|39%
|Dyami Brown
|20
|31%
|Armani Rogers
|13
|20%
|Dax Milne
|10
|16%
|Alex Armah
|1
|2%
DEFENSE
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
|Benjamin St-Juste
|66
|100%
|Kamren Curl
|66
|100%
|Kendall Fuller
|66
|100%
|Bobby McCain
|64
|97%
|Daron Payne
|62
|94%
|Jonathan Allen
|62
|94%
|Jamin Davis
|54
|82%
|Danny Johnson
|50
|75%
|James Smith-Williams
|46
|70%
|Montez Sweat
|46
|70%
|Darrick Forrest
|43
|65%
|Jon Bostic
|43
|65%
|Efe Obada
|23
|35%
|Casey Toohill
|17
|26%
|John Ridgeway
|13
|20%
|Daniel Wise
|5
|8%