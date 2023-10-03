Commanders vs. Bears preview | A primetime rematch

The Washington Commanders are coming back to FedExField to take on the Chicago Bears for Week 5. Here's everything you need to know about the game.
GAME INFORMATION
Date: Oct. 5
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: FedExField (Landover, Maryland
WATCH: FOX
- Al Michaels (Play-by-play)
- Kirk Herbstreit (Analyst)
- Kaylee Hartung (Sideline)
RADIO:
- Julie Donaldson (Host)
- Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
- London Fletcher (analyst)
- Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, HERE.
- The Commanders' Spanish radio broadcast featuring Moisés Linares and Juan Romero can also be found on the iHeartRadio app.
QUICK HITS
- Washington will play their first of two primetime regular season games this week when they host the Chicago Bears. It is the first time Washington will host a TNF game since defeating the Giants in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
- Washington is 2-0 against the Bears all-time on Thursday Night Football, defeating them at FedExField in Week 14 of the 2007 season and at Soldier Field in Week 6 last season.
- Washington has a 23-21-1 overall record against Chicago and a 13-11-1 record at home. This is the first time Washington will host Chicago since 2019 and the second time they will play the Bears on Thursday Night Football at FedExField.
- Washington is looking to win their third-straight Thursday Night game and fourth-straight Thursday game overall. Washington has never won three consecutive Thursday Night games.
COACHING STAFF
Washington:
- Head coach Ron Rivera (4th season in Washington)
- Assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (1st)
- Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio (4th)
- Special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor (5th)
Chicago:
- Head coach Matt Eberflus (2nd in Chicago)
- Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy (2nd)
- Special teams coordinator Richard Hightower (2nd)
The Washington Commanders have begun warming up at Lincoln Financial Field for their Week 4 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. (Photos by Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)
INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS
Washington:
- Passing Yards -- QB Sam Howell (961)
- Passing TDs -- QB Sam Howell (4)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Brian Robinson Jr. (261)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Brian Robinson Jr. (3)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Terry McLaurin (212)
- Receiving TDs -- RB Brian Robinson Jr., WR Terry McLaurin, WR Jahan Dotson and TE Logan Thomas (1)
- Tackles -- LB Cody Barton (37)
- Sacks -- DE Montez Sweat (3)
- Interceptions -- CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr. and CB Kendall Fuller (1)
Chicago:
- Passing Yards -- QB Justin Fields (861)
- Passing TDs -- QB Justin Fields (7)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Khalil Herbert (196)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Khalil Herbert (2)
- Receiving Yards -- WR DJ Moore (301)
- Receiving TDs -- WR DJ Moore and TE Cole Kmet (2)
- Tackles -- SLB T.J. Edwards (51)
- Sacks -- DE Yannick Ngakoue (1)
- Interceptions -- LB Jack Sanborn and S Quindell Johnson (1)
TEAM STATS
Washington:
- Total offense -- 20th (307.8 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- 17th (22.3 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 20th (201.3 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- 32nd (24)
- Rushing offense -- 17th (106.5 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 31st (25.8%)
- Total defense -- 21st (352.5 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 29th (30 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 20th (230 YPG)
- Sacks -- T-7th (13)
- Rushing defense -- 21st (122.5 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 17th (39.6%)
- Time of possession -- 12th (31:00)
- Turnover differential -- T-24th (-3)
Chicago:
- Total offense --21st (305.3 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- 22nd (22.3 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 24th (186.3 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- 31st (17)
- Rushing offense -- 13th (119.0 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 19th (38%)
- Total defense -- 28th (383.3 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 31st (34.3 PPG)
- Passing defense --29th (267.8 YPG)
- Sacks -- 32nd (2)
- Rushing defense -- 18th (115.5 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 32nd (58.9%)
- Time of possession -- 23rd (28:05)
- Turnover differential -- 28th (-6)