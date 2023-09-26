News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders determined to give Howell more protection

Sep 26, 2023 at 02:05 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Screen Shot 2023-09-26 at 2.02.54 PM

Andrew Wylie made it clear in the locker room after the Washington Commanders' 37-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills that it's unacceptable for Sam Howell to get hit as many times as he did on Sunday, no matter how tough he may be. 

"As an offensive lineman, that's on our unit," Wylie said. "We take that personally. We gotta do a better job of keeping him upright and getting him that extra tick." 

Howell was sacked nine times by a Bills defensive front that had forced just three in the previous two games. That pushed the Commanders' total up to 19 through the first three games. Not only is that the league's worst this season, but it's also tied for the most by any team since the Houston Texans in 2005, per The Athletic's Ben Standig. 

If Washington's offense has any hope of gaining some traction this season, it has to protect Howell as much as possible. It's on the entire unit to fix it, and they know it. 

"It's a team effort.," Brian Robinson Jr. said. "It's a team effort. It's something we all gotta work on together, and I think we'll get better with that."

PHOTOS | Commanders vs. Bills, Week 3

Check out the best shots from the Washington Commanders' Week 1 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. (Photos by Emilee Fails and Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders)

KC200432
1 / 38
DSC02629
2 / 38
KC200521
3 / 38
KC200513
4 / 38
DSC02748
5 / 38
DSC02997
6 / 38
KC200411
7 / 38
DSC03145
8 / 38
DSC02755
9 / 38
DSC03454
10 / 38
DSC03414
11 / 38
DSC03439
12 / 38
DSC03312
13 / 38
KC201120
14 / 38
DSC03796
15 / 38
KC200596
16 / 38
KC200923
17 / 38
KC200618
18 / 38
KC200970
19 / 38
KC201090
20 / 38
KC201733
21 / 38
DSC04768
22 / 38
DSC04825
23 / 38
KC201533
24 / 38
KC201568
25 / 38
KC201672
26 / 38
KC201645
27 / 38
KC201593
28 / 38
KC201676
29 / 38
DSC05310
30 / 38
DSC04914
31 / 38
DSC04945
32 / 38
DSC04993
33 / 38
DSC05130
34 / 38
DSC05140
35 / 38
KC201468
36 / 38
DSC05323
37 / 38
DSC05336
38 / 38
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

As much as was made about the offensive line during the offseason -- and the group is not blameless -- they are not the only ones at fault for the number of sacks given up.

Part of the responsibility rests with Howell himself. While the Commanders experienced the benefits of having a young, talented quarterback in the previous two games, they dealt with the growing pains of having a player who is still working on his development. He often held onto the ball when his first read wasn't available, and that was something the Bills took advantage of.

"This is a young quarterback," said Buffalo defensive tackle Jordan Phillips. "We gave him different looks, you know if he doesn't see something, most of the time he'll just hold the ball and he'll run. He had a couple of scrambles today. It's just growing pains. It happened to me in my first two games."

It was a tough reminder for Howell that he needs to get the ball out quicker. According to The Buffalo News sports writer Ryan O'Halloran, Howell had at least three seconds in the pocket on seven of his nine sacks. On one play, Howell had four seconds before the pressure got to him.

Coach Ron Rivera said that this is part of Howell's development.

"You gotta see what you need to see and then make your decision and move on to the next one or deliver the ball," Rivera said.

And Howell acknowledged after the Bills game that he needs to improve.

"It was tough, especially when you get in a situation where you're down a few touchdowns at the end of the game and they know we're in a passing situation. So...they have the advantage as far as the pass rush goes. But I've just got to do a better job."

Related Links

To their credit, though, Howell's teammates are not going to let him take all the blame. Everyone on the offense, from the offensive line to the running backs and wide receivers, admitted they could have done something better, because they want to give Howell as many opportunities to succeed as possible.

"He's a true competitor, the definition," Wylie said. "Dude is a warrior out there. He took some hits and got right back up and continued to sling the ball."

There were also times when the running backs could have stayed in the backfield for a just bit longer to give Howell extra time.

"We've just got to find a way to protect the quarterback, keep him off the ground," Robinson said. "Make the extra efforts to protect him. We've just gotta max protect and just help him to stay up off the ground."

It could help Howell for the receivers to run quicker routes to get through their progressions and get open to provide Howell with more options earlier in the play.

"It was a tough day for all of us," said wideout Terry McLaurin. "It's not just on him, but I just want to let him know that we got his back."

Either way, Howell appreciates his teammates having his back.

"It starts with me, and I have a lot of stuff I can clean up and I'm sure there's some other people that feel like they can get better as well," Howell said. "So, we'll continue to work through those things, and we'll continue to have each other's back and continue to go through this together."

The Commanders won't have much time to rest, as they have another tough task in the Philadelphia Eagles' front up next. While they have only forced six sacks through three games, their defense is full of first-round talent that took Baker Mayfield down twice on Monday Night Football.

It'll be an opportunity for Washington to show that it can provide Howell with protection against one of the league's most potent defenses.

"We're going to keep battling for our guy number 14," Wylie said.

Related Content

news

Commanders honor decades of history during Alumni Homecoming

Legends Plaza at FedExField lived up to its name in a unique way during Week 3 as Washington alumni spanning six decades gathered at the stadium for a fun tailgate with family and fans ahead of kickoff.  
news

At Nationals Park, first game in Capital Crossover series is a home run 

In what he described as a "a true bucket list" moment, Commanders Managing Partner Josh Harris threw out the first pitch at Nationals Park on Thursday night. 
news

Notes & quotes from Ron Rivera's Monday press conference

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera wrapped up his weekly Monday press conference following the team's 37-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Here are some notes and quotes from his time with the media.
news

Commanders want to 'get back to work,' correct mistakes from Week 3

The Commanders aren't shying away from how they played against the Bills on Sunday. They want to learn from the mistakes and get refocused for next week.
news

Wake Up Washington | Week 3 reflections

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.
news

Commanders-Bills Stats & Snaps

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 37-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.
news

Media roundup | Commanders react to their 37-3 loss to the Bills

Head coach Ron Rivera and several players addressed the media after the team's 37-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Here are some of the highlights from their press conferences and media availability.
news

Five takeaways from Washington's home loss to the Bills

The Washington Commanders took their first loss of the season, dropping Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills, 37-3. Here are five takeaways from the defeat, presented by Maryland Lottery. 
news

Instant Analysis | Commanders struggle in 37-3 loss to Bills

Sam Howell threw four interceptions and was sacked nine times in the Commanders' first loss of the season.
news

Washington Commanders vs. Bills Inactives | Week 3

The Washington Commanders have declared the following players as inactive for the Week 3 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
news

Commanders vs. Bills | How to watch, listen and live stream

The Washington Commanders will take on the Buffalo Bills in front of a sold out crowd at FedExField with a 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch, listen and live stream the game.
Advertising