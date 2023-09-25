Commanders want to 'get back to work,' correct mistakes from Week 3

Later on, McLaurin added to that by saying it's hard to beat teams like the Bills "when we're beating ourselves in certain situations."

"I think we're all going to look at how we can get better this week, from top to bottom. I think we have a great group of guys from top to bottom, so we're going to focus on what we can do better individually."

It's a long season, Gibson said about bouncing back from the loss, and of course he is correct. The Commanders have 14 games left to fix their issues, and while all the mistakes on Sunday are frustrating, none of them are irreversible problems.

"That was one game," Gibson said. "We still need to correct, but that was one game. It's a long season and we can still make what we want to happen come true so just got to go to work."

And the Commanders still have trust that the system they're working in can lead them to success.

"We have a lot of confidence every time we step out on the field, and we have a lot of confidence in \[Eric Bieniemy\] and we feel like he always gives us a good plan," Howell said. "We just got to do a better job executing. We're not going to panic or anything like that."

The Commanders failed to play up to their most recent measuring stick, but they have another opportunity on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles in their first division matchup of the season. Should the Commanders win, it would put them at the top of the NFC East.

The best approach for Washington to prepare itself for last year's NFC representative in the Super Bowl is to acknowledge the mistakes but not dwell on them longer than necessary.