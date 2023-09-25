Notes & quotes from Ron Rivera's Monday press conference

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera wrapped up his weekly Monday press conference following the team's 37-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Here are some notes and quotes from his time with the media.

-- Despite the game being out of hand in the fourth quarter, Rivera decided to keep Sam Howell in the game until the final drive. Rivera explained that decision a little further on Monday, saying that the team kept Howell in the game so he could learn and grow.

"The only way to learn and grow and get better is to play," Rivera said.

After the game, Howell said there was some benefit to staying in the game for the entire fourth quarter.

"It was just good to get some completions, especially on that last drive and just to move the ball a little bit, just because there were so many negative plays throughout the game, and everyone was kind of down but you're gonna have days like that. That's just part of life."

-- Rivera often spoke during training camp about Howell's ability to correct his mistakes. Now that the team is three weeks into the regular season, Rivera said "there's a point where sometimes you see too much."

"You go back, and you may see a flash and you think, 'Okay, I'm going to put it in there," and he does," Rivera said. "Other times, he sees a flash and thinks, 'Oh he's too close,' and now he tries to go somewhere else and it's a little too late."