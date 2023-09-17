News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders vs. Broncos | How to watch, listen and live stream

Sep 17, 2023 at 09:34 AM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

The Washington Commanders will take on the Denver Broncos in their first road game at 4:25 p.m. ET. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch, listen and live stream the game.

QUICK FACTS

  • The Commanders have started 1-0 for the second-straight season. Washington is looking to start the season 2-0 for the first time since 2011.
  • Washington will play Denver in Week 2 for the first time in franchise history. They last played the Broncos in Denvers in Week 8 of the 2021 season.
  • Washington is looking to snap a three-game road losing streak to Denver.
  • Denver leads the all-time regular season series, 8-7.
  • Washington has beaten Denver on the road twice in franchise history: their first matchup on Nov. 1, 1970, and once on Nov. 18, 2001.

WHERE TO WATCH THE COMMANDERS ON TV

  • The Commanders broadcast for Week 2 will air locally on CBS and will include Spero Dedes as the play-by-play announcer, Adam Archuleta as the analyst and Aditi Kinkabwala as the sideline reporter.
  • Great news! You now have a one-of-a-kind place to watch your Commanders while they're on the road this season! Every away game, we'll be hosting "Rally Parties" in TAP Sports Bar at MGM National Harbor where you will have the chance to meet Washington Legends, win giveaways and cheer on the Burgundy & Gold. All rallies are free to attend an hour before kickoff. Click HERE to sign up.

PHOTOS | Commanders-Broncos through the years

Check out the best photos from Washington's previous matchup with the Denver Broncos. (Photos vis The Associated Press)

HOW TO LISTEN TO THE COMMANDERS ON THE RADIO

  • The Washington Commanders Radio broadcast is packed with pro commentary! Join host Julie Donaldson, Washington Ring of Honor member London Fletcher and play-by-play announcer Bram Weinstein as they anchor the team's gameday radio broadcasts.
  • Coverage starts two hours before kickoff with the Official Washington Commanders Pregame Show, which can be found on the Commanders app.
  • Catch the breakdown of the game as we take your calls immediately following the game.
  • Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, HERE.
  • The Commanders' Spanish radio broadcast featuring Moisés Linares and Juan Romero can also be found on the iHeartRadio app.

WHERE TO STREAM THE COMMANDERS GAME

  • Fans subscribed to NFL+ will be able to stream the game online. In addition to live game audio from every game this season, fan also have access to NFL RedZone, full and condensed game replays and Coaches Film.

SOCIAL MEDIA

