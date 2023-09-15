Three keys to Washington getting a win in Denver

The Washington Commanders will go on their first road trip of the season to take on the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium. Here are three keys to the game, presented by KIA.

1. Eliminate offensive mistakes.

Washington's offense did enough to win against the Arizona Cardinals, but every player on that side of the ball knew in the locker room after the 20-16 win that the entire unit could and should have played better.

They'll need to against a much tougher and more experienced Broncos defense.

"I thought in the first half we moved the ball well," Sam Howell said, "we just kept shooting ourselves in the foot."

That's true; at the end of the first half, Washington had 11 more first downs and 54 more total yards compared to Arizona. The problem was that Washington was careless with the ball, as two fumbles and an interception led to 10 points and a 13-10 deficit. After Howell's strip-sack was recovered for a touchdown, ESPN's win probability swung from 62.1% in Washington favor to a 58.2% chance that the Cardinals would get the win.

Despite only putting up 42 yards in the second half, Washington found a way to retake the lead thanks in part to its defense. That is not a consistent formula for success, though, and Washington will be in an even tougher spot if it repeats those mistakes against the Broncos. Led by Patrick Surtain II and Justin Simmons, the Broncos were tied with the Minnesota Vikings for the fifth most interceptions in the league last season. They were also seventh in yards allowed with an average of 320 yards per game.