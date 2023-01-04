Commanders vs. Cowboys preview | Wrapping things up with an NFC East battle

The Washington Commanders are finishing the 2022 season with a home matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Commanders.
GAME INFORMATION
Date: Jan. 8
Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: FedExField (Landover, Maryland)
WATCH: FOX
- Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play)
- Greg Olsen (analyst)
- Erin Andrews (sideline)
- Tom Rinaldi (sideline)
RADIO:
- Julie Donaldson (Host)
- Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
- London Fletcher (analyst)
- Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, HERE.
QUICK HITS
- Washington will host Dallas to finish off the 2022-23 slate of games.
- This will be the 13th consecutive season Washington has finished their regular season schedule with a division opponent.
- Washington is 30-34 against the Cowboys at home.
- Washington will host Dallas in the season finale for the first time since 2014.
- Washington is looking to defeat the Cowboys for the first time since Nov. 26, 2020, and for the first time at home since Oct. 25, 2020.
- Washington last played Dallas in a season finale on Dec. 29, 2019.
COACHING STAFF
Washington:
- Head coach Ron Rivera (3rd season in Washington)
- Offensive coordinator Scott Turner (3rd)
- Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio (3rd)
- Special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor (4th)
Dallas:
- Head coach Mike McCarthy (3rd with Dallas)
- Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore (5th)
- Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn (2nd)
- Special teams coordinator John Fassel (3rd)
INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS
Washington:
- Passing Yards -- QB Taylor Heinicke (1,859)
- Passing TDs -- QB Taylor Heinicke (12)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Brian Robinson (797)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Antonio Gibson (3)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Terry McLaurin (1,117)
- Receiving TDs -- WR Jahan Dotson (7)
- Tackles -- LB Jamin Davis (104)
- Sacks -- DT Daron Payne (11.5)
- Interceptions -- S Darrick Forrest (4)
Dallas:
- Passing Yards -- QB Dak Prescott (2,732)
- Passing TDs -- QB Dak Prescott (22)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Tony Pollard (988)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Ezekiel Elliott (12)
- Receiving Yards -- WR CeeDee Lamb (1,307)
- Receiving TDs -- WR CeeDee Lamb (8)
- Tackles -- S Donovan Wilson (97)
- Sacks -- LB Micah Parsons (13)
- Interceptions -- CB DaRon Bland (5)
TEAM STATS
Washington:
- Total offense -- 20th (331.6 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- 25th (18.4 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 20th (207.1 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- T-25th (45)
- Rushing offense -- 14th (124.5 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 25th (36.1%)
- Total defense -- 4th (312.3 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 14th (21.1 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 5th (195.9 YPG)
- Sacks -- 10th (42)
- Rushing defense -- 14th (116.4 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 1st (32.8%)
- Time of possession -- 1st (32:53)
- Turnover differential -- T-27th (-7)
Dallas:
- Total offense --9th (365.8 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- 2nd (28.8 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 14th (226.1 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- T-4th (26)
- Rushing offense -- 8th (139.6 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 3rd (47.4%)
- Total defense -- 13th (331.5 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 6th (19.8 PPG)
- Passing defense --8th (203.6 YPG)
- Sacks -- 3rd (51)
- Rushing defense -- 21st (127.9 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 13th (38.7%)
- Time of possession -- 19th (29:38)
- Turnover differential -- 1st (+11)