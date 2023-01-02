Notes & Quotes from Ron Rivera's Monday press conference

-- Rivera was introduced as Washington's head coach three years ago today, and when asked about some positions he feels most confident in over the past three seasons, he pointed to the defense's core of young players and their skill positions on offense, particularly at wide receiver and running back. He likes the defensive line and how they have bought into the way Del Rio and the rest of the defensive staff use them. That nucleus of players makes Rivera believe that the team is heading in the right direction.

-- Injuries certainly played a role in why the Commanders got off to a slow start and could not maintain the momentum that they built in October and November, and Rivera pointed to the fact that the team did not have all the pieces in place to play the style they wanted to play at the start of the season. They did "tip their hand," as Rivera put it, in training camp by establishing themselves as a run-dominant team, which he thought would be to their benefit. That showed itself during the stretch run in the middle of the season, when the Commanders went 6-1.

-- Rivera has been in a "coach-centric" philosophy for almost three seasons now, and when asked his thoughts about that role, the head coach said that the toughest thing has been solidifying the starting quarterback spot. The Commanders have tried sticking with the players on the roster, signing a veteran and trading for a long-established starter. There have been some positives from each strategy, but none of the options have panned out the way the team anticipated. As of now, they are still evaluating the approach for this upcoming offseason.