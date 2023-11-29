News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders vs. Dolphins preview | A South Beach showdown

Nov 29, 2023 at 12:00 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Terr_McLaurin

The Washington Commanders are coming back to FedExField for their Week 13 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup.

GAME INFORMATION

Date: Dec. 3

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: FedExField (Landover, Maryland)

WATCH: FOX

  • Adam Amin (Play-by-play)
  • Mark Schlereth (Analyst)
  • Kristina Pink (Sideline)

RADIO:

  • Julie Donaldson (Host)
  • Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
  • London Fletcher (analyst)
  • Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, **HERE.**
  • The Commanders' Spanish radio broadcast featuring Moisés Linares and Juan Romero can also be found on the **iHeartRadio app.**

PHOTOS | Commanders vs. Cowboys, Week 12

Check out the top photos of the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium for their Week 12 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. (Photos by Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)

DSC02964
1 / 23
DSC02910
2 / 23
EF303554
3 / 23
DSC02921
4 / 23
DSC02958
5 / 23
DSC02967
6 / 23
DSC02901
7 / 23
DSC03219
8 / 23
DSC03191
9 / 23
DSC03241
10 / 23
DSC03249
11 / 23
DSC03888
12 / 23
DSC03723
13 / 23
DSC03857
14 / 23
DSC03981
15 / 23
DSC03830
16 / 23
DSC04452
17 / 23
DSC04298
18 / 23
EF200204
19 / 23
DSC04428
20 / 23
DSC04524
21 / 23
DSC04625
22 / 23
DSC04699
23 / 23
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

QUICK HITS

  • Washington will host the Miami Dolphins for the first time since 2015.
  • The Commanders have a 4-3 record against Miami at home and a 5-8 all-time record against the Dolphins.
  • Washington last played the Dolphins in Miami in Week 6 of the 2019 season and won, 17-16.
  • The Commanders' offense is averaging 247.0 passing yards per game, which ranks fifth in the NFC and ninth in the league.
  • WR Terry McLaurin can move into 10th all-time in franchise history with a touchdown reception on Thursday against the Cowboys. McLaurin would tie TE Jordan Reed and WR Michael Westbrook with 24 touchdown receptions.

COACHING STAFF

Washington:

  • Head coach Ron Rivera (4th season in Washington)
  • Assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (1st)
  • Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio (4th)
  • Special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor (5th)

Miami:

  • Head coach Mike McDaniel (2nd in Miami)
  • Offensive coordinator Frank Smith (2nd)
  • Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio (1st)
  • Special teams coordinator Danny Crossman (4th)

INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS

Washington:

  • Passing Yards -- QB Sam Howell (3,339)
  • Passing TDs -- QB Sam Howell (18)
  • Rushing Yards -- RB Brian Robinson Jr. (611)
  • Rushing TDs -- RB Brian Robinson Jr. (5)
  • Receiving Yards -- WR Terry McLaurin (695)
  • Receiving TDs -- WR Jahan Dotson (4)
  • Tackles -- S Kamren Curl (93)
  • Sacks -- DT Jonathan Allen (5.5)
  • Interceptions -- CB Kendall Fuller (2)

Miami:

  • Passing Yards -- QB Tua Tagovailoa  (3,177)
  • Passing TDs -- QB Tua Tagovailoa (22)
  • Rushing Yards -- RB Raheem Mostert (785)
  • Rushing TDs -- RB Raheem Mostert (13)
  • Receiving Yards -- WR Tyreek Hill (1,324)
  • Receiving TDs -- WR Tyreek Hill (10)
  • Tackles -- LB David Long Jr. (70)
  • Sacks -- LB Christian Wilkins (6.5)
  • Interceptions -- CB Jalen Ramsey (3)

TEAM STATS

Washington:

  • Total offense -- 14th (343.8 YPG)
  • Scoring offense -- 20th (20.5 PPG)
  • Passing offense -- 9th (247 YPG)
  • Sacks allowed -- 31st (55)
  • Rushing offense -- 25th (96.8 YPG)
  • Third-down offense -- 18th (38.22%)
  • Total defense -- 29th (377.7 YPG)
  • Scoring defense -- 32nd (29.2 PPG)
  • Passing defense -- 30th (264.6 YPG)
  • Sacks -- 8th (35)
  • Rushing defense -- 17th (113.1 YPG)
  • Third-down defense -- 18th (39.51%)
  • Time of possession -- 9th (31:33)
  • Turnover differential -- 32nd (-9)

Miami:

  • Total offense -- 1st (430.5 YPG)
  • Scoring offense -- 2nd (30.8 PPG)
  • Passing offense -- 1st (285.3 YPG)
  • Sacks allowed -- 3rd (18)
  • Rushing offense -- 2nd (145.2 YPG)
  • Third-down offense -- 12th (42.28%)
  • Total defense -- 7th (305.2 YPG)
  • Scoring defense -- 23rd (22.8 PPG)
  • Passing defense -- 11th (212.4 YPG)
  • Sacks -- 3rd (38)
  • Rushing defense -- 6th (92.8 YPG)
  • Third-down defense -- 9th (35.92%)
  • Time of possession -- 15th (30:07)
  • Turnover differential -- T-23rd (-5)

Related Content

news

Khaleke Hudson wants to help reduce gun violence as part of NFL's 'My Cause, My Cleats' initiative

As someone who has firsthand experience in how life-altering gun violence can be, he wants to do whatever he can to help the problem. 
news

Practice notes | Inside the relationship between Sam Howell and Eric Bieniemy

Howell and Bieniemy have developed a growing chemistry during their first season together that has helped the offense show promise of something that could grow with time.
news

Commanders-Dolphins Week 13 injury report

The Washington Commanders have announced their injury report for the Week 13 matchup.
news

Wake Up Washington | A shift in defensive philosophy

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023.
news

Three things to know about interim DBs coach Cristian Garcia

With former defensive backs coach Brent Vieselmeyer being relieved of his duties, assistant defensive backs/nickels coach Cristian Garcia has been elevated to take his place. Here are three things to know about the position coach. 
news

London Fletcher named HOF semifinalist for Class of 2024

Four-time Pro Bowler London Fletcher has been selected as a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024. It is the second time Fletcher has been selected as a semifinalist, the first being in 2022. 
news

Rivera looking to do things differently as defensive play-caller

The Washington Commanders will be heading in a different direction in the last leg of their 2023 season.
news

Wake Up Washington | A new direction on defense

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.
news

Five takeaways from Washington's Thanksgiving loss to the Cowboys

The Washington Commanders dropped their third straight game on Thanksgiving against the Dallas Cowboys with a 45-10 defeat. Here are five takeaways from the matchup, presented by Maryland Lottery. 
news

Statement from Commanders Managing Partner Josh Harris

Washington Commanders Managing Partner Josh Harris has released a statement regarding Ron Rivera relieving Jack Del Rio and Brent Vieselmeyer of their duties.
news

Commanders relieve Jack Del Rio and Brent Vieselmeyer of their duties

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera has released a statement regarding the coaching changes.
Advertising