Commanders vs. Dolphins preview | A South Beach showdown

The Washington Commanders are coming back to FedExField for their Week 13 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup.
GAME INFORMATION
Date: Dec. 3
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: FedExField (Landover, Maryland)
WATCH: FOX
- Adam Amin (Play-by-play)
- Mark Schlereth (Analyst)
- Kristina Pink (Sideline)
RADIO:
- Julie Donaldson (Host)
- Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
- London Fletcher (analyst)
- Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, **HERE.**
- The Commanders' Spanish radio broadcast featuring Moisés Linares and Juan Romero can also be found on the **iHeartRadio app.**
Check out the top photos of the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium for their Week 12 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. (Photos by Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)
QUICK HITS
- Washington will host the Miami Dolphins for the first time since 2015.
- The Commanders have a 4-3 record against Miami at home and a 5-8 all-time record against the Dolphins.
- Washington last played the Dolphins in Miami in Week 6 of the 2019 season and won, 17-16.
- The Commanders' offense is averaging 247.0 passing yards per game, which ranks fifth in the NFC and ninth in the league.
- WR Terry McLaurin can move into 10th all-time in franchise history with a touchdown reception on Thursday against the Cowboys. McLaurin would tie TE Jordan Reed and WR Michael Westbrook with 24 touchdown receptions.
COACHING STAFF
Washington:
- Head coach Ron Rivera (4th season in Washington)
- Assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (1st)
- Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio (4th)
- Special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor (5th)
Miami:
- Head coach Mike McDaniel (2nd in Miami)
- Offensive coordinator Frank Smith (2nd)
- Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio (1st)
- Special teams coordinator Danny Crossman (4th)
INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS
Washington:
- Passing Yards -- QB Sam Howell (3,339)
- Passing TDs -- QB Sam Howell (18)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Brian Robinson Jr. (611)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Brian Robinson Jr. (5)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Terry McLaurin (695)
- Receiving TDs -- WR Jahan Dotson (4)
- Tackles -- S Kamren Curl (93)
- Sacks -- DT Jonathan Allen (5.5)
- Interceptions -- CB Kendall Fuller (2)
Miami:
- Passing Yards -- QB Tua Tagovailoa (3,177)
- Passing TDs -- QB Tua Tagovailoa (22)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Raheem Mostert (785)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Raheem Mostert (13)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Tyreek Hill (1,324)
- Receiving TDs -- WR Tyreek Hill (10)
- Tackles -- LB David Long Jr. (70)
- Sacks -- LB Christian Wilkins (6.5)
- Interceptions -- CB Jalen Ramsey (3)
TEAM STATS
Washington:
- Total offense -- 14th (343.8 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- 20th (20.5 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 9th (247 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- 31st (55)
- Rushing offense -- 25th (96.8 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 18th (38.22%)
- Total defense -- 29th (377.7 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 32nd (29.2 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 30th (264.6 YPG)
- Sacks -- 8th (35)
- Rushing defense -- 17th (113.1 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 18th (39.51%)
- Time of possession -- 9th (31:33)
- Turnover differential -- 32nd (-9)
Miami:
- Total offense -- 1st (430.5 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- 2nd (30.8 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 1st (285.3 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- 3rd (18)
- Rushing offense -- 2nd (145.2 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 12th (42.28%)
- Total defense -- 7th (305.2 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 23rd (22.8 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 11th (212.4 YPG)
- Sacks -- 3rd (38)
- Rushing defense -- 6th (92.8 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 9th (35.92%)
- Time of possession -- 15th (30:07)
- Turnover differential -- T-23rd (-5)