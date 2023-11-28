Three things to know about interim DBs coach Cristian Garcia

2. He's a recipient of the "It's On Us" award.

It was 2016, and Garcia was getting countless calls from reporters wanting to speak with him. They weren't reaching out to talk about anything he did on the field. It was about something more important: being there for someone who needed help.

Garcia was working security at 101 Cantina in Gainsville, Florida, when he and his coworker prevented a woman from being sexually assaulted behind a dumpster. According to the police report, the woman was unable to walk on her own or keep her eyes open and had difficulty speaking.

"I hold strong moral values and I don't think anyone should be taken advantage of in that kind of way," **Garcia told local WTLV, a Gainsville television station.** "The girl was basically unconscious, so I knew there was no way she could be giving consent."

The story spread quickly, and three months later, Garcia was in Washington, D.C., as one of three recipients of the inaugural "It's On Us" Courage Award, which is given to individuals who help put a stop to sexual assaults on college campuses.

In addition to getting a tour of the Eisenhower Building, the Vice President's ceremonial office and the West Wing of the White House, Garcia was also honored during a reception at the Naval Observatory, the official residence of the vice president of the United States.