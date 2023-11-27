Rivera looking to do things differently as defensive play-caller

Rivera did not delve into how things would look from a personnel standpoint with him taking on a larger role in the defense, but he did say "we're going to do things differently though. I will tell you that much."

As for how those changes are going to be implemented, Rivera said he will work with the staff, particularly Rodgers, on how to put the players in the best position to succeed.

"Richard will work with the defensive backs, but he'll also work with me on some of the game planning issues as well," Rivera said. "And then everybody else will remain in their positions as we go forward and see how these things go. We're going to work today, we'll work tomorrow, and we'll talk about how we're going to do things as a defense, and we'll go from there."

Whatever the changes, Washington's last five games are going to be a challenge. They return home to take on the Miami Dolphins before heading to Los Angeles to play the Rams. That's followed by the Jets on Christmas Eve, the San Francisco 49ers on New Year's Eve and a home matchup against the Cowboys to wrap up the season.