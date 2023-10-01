Commanders vs. Eagles | How to watch, listen and live stream

The Washington Commanders will take on the Philadelphia in their first NFC East matchup at 1 p.m. ET. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch, listen and live stream the game.
QUICK FACTS
- The Commanders will open up their NFC East slate in Philadelphia this week.
- Washington's all-time record against Philadelphia is 89-82-5 and 3-3 in the last three seasons. The Commanders are 43-42-2 on the road against the Eagles.
- Since 2020, Washington is the only team other than the hosting Eagles to win more than one game at Lincoln Financial Field.
- Last season, Washington handed Philadelphia their first loss of the season in Week 10 with a 32-21 win at Lincoln Financial Field.
- Washington is scheduled to play in two primetime regular season games this season: Week 5 vs. Chicago and Week 12 at Dallas.
WHERE TO WATCH THE COMMANDERS ON TV
- The Commanders broadcast for Week 4 will air locally on FOX and will include Joe Davis as the play-by-play announcer, Daryl Johnston as the analyst and Pam Oliver as the sideline reporter.
- Every away game, we'll be hosting "Rally Parties" in TAP Sports Bar at MGM National Harbor where you will have the chance to meet Washington Legends, win giveaways and cheer on the Burgundy & Gold.
Take a look back at the previous matchups between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles. (Photos via The Associated Press)
HOW TO LISTEN TO THE COMMANDERS ON THE RADIO
- The Washington Commanders Radio broadcast is packed with pro commentary! Join host Julie Donaldson, Washington Ring of Honor member London Fletcher and play-by-play announcer Bram Weinstein as they anchor the team's gameday radio broadcasts.
- Coverage starts two hours before kickoff with the Official Washington Commanders Pregame Show, which can be found on the Commanders app.
- Catch the breakdown of the game as we take your calls immediately following the game.
- Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, HERE.
- The Commanders' Spanish radio broadcast featuring Moisés Linares and Juan Romero can also be found on the iHeartRadio app.
WHERE TO STREAM THE COMMANDERS GAME
- Fans subscribed to NFL+ will be able to stream the game online. In addition to live game audio from every game this season, fan also have access to NFL RedZone, full and condensed game replays and Coaches Film.
