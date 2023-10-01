Commanders vs. Eagles | How to watch, listen and live stream

116 / 132

FILE Washington Redskins quarterback Heath Shuler puts his hand to his helmet during the Redskins 14-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in this Nov. 26, 1995 photo at RFK Stadium in Washington. In the mountains of western North Carolina, former NFL quarterback Heath Shuler and the man he is trying to oust from Congress, Rep. Charles Taylor, R-N.C., are debating issues like illegal immigration, foreign trade and the war in Iraq.Thousands of miles away, in San Diego, Jason Woodmansee worries that one crucial issue is being overlooked in one of this year's most competitive U.S. House races:"From an objective, quantitative viewpoint, Shuler was a terrible NFL quarterback," Woodmansee writes on his blog www.StopShuler.com.(AP Photo/Doug Mills, File)