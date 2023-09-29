Practice notes | Logan Thomas clears concussion protocol, will be active vs. Eagles

Thomas' return should help a Commanders offense that struggled mightily during their Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills. His chemistry with Sam Howell would have been valuable for Washington when its offense moved into Bills territory, as that was the area where the unit either stalled or committed a turnover that ruined promising drives. And with a talented Eagles defense next on the schedule, it will be paramount to give Howell as many options as possible.

On Wednesday, head coach Ron Rivera said that putting Thomas back in the lineup will help Howell get back on track after throwing four interceptions in Week 3.

"Logan is a very smart football player, having been a quarterback and been a quarterback in this league," Rivera said. "Then converting to the tight end position, he adds a little something to the offense and he can help Sam with certain aspects of the offense."

Thomas seemed confident about the Commanders' chances against the Eagles. The 37-3 loss to the Bills, he said, was a lot closer than it looked, but mistakes and missed opportunities led to the Commanders "beat ourselves pretty good."

"All we've got to do is go out there and execute our plays," Thomas said. "I think we'll be just fine. Obviously, it's a division game. It's gonna be fun. It's gonna be a hostile environment, so we're excited about it."

Two of the Commanders' starting cornerbacks, Emmanuel Forbes Jr. and Benjamin St-Juste, were listed on the injury report with elbow and neck injuries, respectively, but both will be active for Sunday after being full participants for the entire week. Safety Percy Butler had a foot injury and will be questionable.