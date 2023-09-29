Three keys to Washington getting a win over the Eagles

The Washington Commanders will kick off their NFC East slate with a road matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Here are three keys to the game, presented by KIA.

1. Stop the run.

The Eagles' passing game has been out of sorts to start the season, but their running game is still one of the most dynamic in the NFL.

Through three games, the Eagles have run the ball more than almost anyone. Their 113 attempts are second only to the Detroit Lions, and they move the ball on the ground at an average of 4.9 yards per carry. Most of that is a credit to D'Andre Swift, who has the second most rushing yards in the league after averaging 152.5 yards in the last two weeks. His 308 yards are the most he's racked up to start a season in his career.

"They always have a very capable back, so Swift obviously is that," said defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio. "He's had a great start to the year. It'll be a big challenge for us."

On the surface, the Commanders look like a middling team against the run. James Cook put up 98 yards against them on 15 carries in the Bills' 37-3 blowout in Week 3. However, one-third of Cook's production came on one play in the fourth quarter, when the game was already out of hand. Take that away, and the Bills' rushing attack looks much more reasonable compared to the 168 that they ended up with.

The Commanders have been able to contain the Eagles' ground game in the past. The last time they played at Philadelphia, the Eagles were held to 94 yards -- their fifth lowest total of the season -- on 20 carries. Since Jalen Hurts has been the full-time starter, the Eagles are 3-5 when held to less than 100 rushing yards.