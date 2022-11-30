Commanders vs. Giants preview | A pivotal battle against the 'G-Men'

The Washington Commanders will play the first of back-to-back games against the New York Giants on Sunday. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Commanders.
GAME INFORMATION
Date: Dec. 4
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey)
WATCH: FOX
- Kenny Albert (play-by-play)
- Jonathan Vilma (analyst)
- Shannon Spake (sideline)
RADIO:
- Julie Donaldson (Host)
- Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
- London Fletcher (analyst)
- Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, HERE.
QUICK HITS
- The Commanders will head to New Jersey to face the Giants in Week 13 and are looking to win their third-consecutive game against the Giants for the first time since 1998-2000, when the team won four-consecutive games against the franchise.
- Washington is 31-57-2 against the Giants all-time on the road.
- Washington swept the Giants last season for the first time since 2011.
- The first victory in Washington franchise history was secured in a home contest against the Giants, when the then-Boston Braves defeated the Giants, 14-6, at Braves Field on Oct. 9, 1932.
- Since Week 6, the Commanders are 6-1, the best record in the NFL.
COACHING STAFF
Washington:
- Head coach Ron Rivera (3rd season in Washington)
- Offensive coordinator Scott Turner (3rd)
- Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio (3rd)
- Special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor (4th)
New York:
- Head coach Brian Daboll (1st in New York)
- Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka (1st)
- Defensive coordinator Don Martindale (1st)
- Special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey (5th)
INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS
Washington:
- Passing Yards -- QB Carson Wentz (1,489)
- Passing TDs -- QB Carson Wentz (10)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Antonio Gibson (476)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Antonio Gibson (3)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Terry McLaurin (840)
- Receiving TDs -- WR Jahan Dotson (4)
- Tackles -- LB Cole Holcomb (69)
- Sacks -- DE Montez Sweat (7)
- Interceptions -- S Darrick Forrest (3)
New York:
- Passing Yards -- QB Daniel Jones (2,165)
- Passing TDs -- QB Daniel Jones (10)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Saquon Barkley (992)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Saquon Barkley (7)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Darius Slayton (476)
- Receiving TDs -- WRs Darius Slayton, TE Daniel Bellinger, WR Richie James, FB Chris Myarick (2)
- Tackles -- S Julian Love (83)
- Sacks -- DE Dexter Lawrence (5)
- Interceptions -- S Julian Love (2)
The Washington Commanders won their sixth game in seven weeks with a dramatic victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Here are the best photos from the 19-13 win. (Emilee Fails and Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders)
TEAM STATS
Washington:
- Total offense -- 23rd (324.9 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- 24th (19.4 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 23rd (203.8 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- T-24th (32)
- Rushing offense -- 15th (121.1 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 26th (36.8%)
- Total defense -- 8th (310.0 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 10th (19.7 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 10th (201.6 YPG)
- Sacks -- T-12th (30)
- Rushing defense -- 8th (108.4 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 4th (33.3%)
- Time of possession -- 1st (32:45)
- Turnover differential -- T-18th (0)
New York:
- Total offense --20th (331.4 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- 20th (20.5 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 28th (180.3 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- T-26th (33)
- Rushing offense -- 6th (151.1 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 19th (39.6%)
- Total defense -- 22nd (355.2 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 14th (21.1 PPG)
- Passing defense --169th (216.3 YPG)
- Sacks -- T-26th (20)
- Rushing defense -- 26th (138.9 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 7th (36.6%)
- Time of possession -- 6th (31:08)
- Turnover differential -- T-6th (+3)