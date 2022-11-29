Week 13 power rankings | Commanders continue to collect national attention

John Keim: "The Commanders hold the seventh spot, which is remarkable considering they were 1-4 after five games this season. It won't be easy, as four of their final five games are against teams with winning records -- the New York Giants (7-4) twice, San Francisco (7-4) and Dallas (8-3). The Commanders also play Cleveland (4-7) -- Washington is 6-1 vs. teams currently under .500. It's likely that the Commanders will have to go at least 2-3, so splitting with the Giants and winning one other game, especially vs. an NFC opponent for tiebreaker purposes. Three wins in five games? Book the postseason."