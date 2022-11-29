Week 13 power rankings | Commanders continue to collect national attention

After starting the season with a 1-4 record, the Washington Commanders have won six of the last seven games and have playoff aspirations in November. Here is how the national pundits are viewing the team in their most recent power rankings.
ESPN
Rank: 12
Previous week: 13
John Keim: "The Commanders hold the seventh spot, which is remarkable considering they were 1-4 after five games this season. It won't be easy, as four of their final five games are against teams with winning records -- the New York Giants (7-4) twice, San Francisco (7-4) and Dallas (8-3). The Commanders also play Cleveland (4-7) -- Washington is 6-1 vs. teams currently under .500. It's likely that the Commanders will have to go at least 2-3, so splitting with the Giants and winning one other game, especially vs. an NFC opponent for tiebreaker purposes. Three wins in five games? Book the postseason."
Sporting News
Rank: 12
Previous week: 14
Vinnie Iyer: "The Commanders need more attention for what they're doing defensively after their early-season mess. They've adjusted well and are making big plays on the ball with better situational football. The offense keeps getting just enough from Taylor Heinicke and his diverse weapons."
CBS Sports
Rank: 13
Previous week: 18
Pete Prisco: "Don't look now, but they would be in the playoffs if they started today. They've ripped off three straight victories behind their defense and running game."
NFL.com
Rank: 13
Previous week: 16
Dan Hanzus: "The qualifications for the Comeback Player of the Year are nebulous to start with, so let's dispense with any overthinking and give the damn award to Brian Robinson Jr. The rookie running back was shot twice in the leg during an attempted robbery in August, made it back to the field in October, and, at the end of November, looks like the physical difference-maker the Commanders thought they were getting when they made him a third-round pick last April."
The Washington Commanders won their sixth game in seven weeks with a dramatic victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Here are the best photos from the 19-13 win. (Emilee Fails and Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders)
ProFootballTalk
Rank: 15
Previous week: 15
Mike Florio: "The schedule takes a very sharp turn, starting now."
The Athletic
Rank: 15
Previous week: 16
Bo Wulf: "With all four NFC East teams currently in the playoffs, Sunday's game against a Giants team going in the other direction looms large. Like the hats."
USA Today
Rank: 16
Previous week: 16
Nate Davis: "Brian Robinson...did earn his inaugural game ball Sunday after topping the 100-yard rushing plateau for the first time as a pro."
The Ringer
Rank: 16
Previous week: 16
Austin Gayle: "The Commanders are 6-1 in their last seven games, including five wins with QB Taylor Heinicke as the starter. But while Heinicke has provided a much-needed spark since replacing Carson Wentz, it's been the defense that has truly led the way for Washington recently."
Bleacher Report
Rank: 13
Previous week: 17
Analysis: "After surviving against the Atlanta Falcons in the nation's capital, the Commanders have done more than just win six of their last seven games. They're now two games above .500 for the first time since 2018. The Commanders are also a half-game up on the Seattle Seahawks for the seventh and final playoff spot in the NFC."
Sports Illustrated
Rank: 17
Previous week: 19
Conor Orr: "The Commanders are slowly creeping up the rankings. The speed at which they're climbing reflects our ultimate skepticism, but the truth is that they are one of the five best teams against both the pass and the run at this moment. That's hard to beat."