'A heck of a tandem': Jon Allen, Daron Payne are a duo to be reckoned with

That is not to say that this is unexpected from either Allen or Payne. Payne has been one of the more talented defensive tackles since he was drafted in 2018, and Allen just made his first Pro Bowl in 2021.

Both players have taken their skill sets to another level, though. They both have 6.5 sacks this season – that is a career-high for Payne -- and are tied for fourth among all defensive tackles. They have combined for 92 tackles and surpassed both of their previous career highs in tackles for loss.

To coach Ron Rivera, it is reminiscent of when he had Kawaan Short and Star Lotuleli manning the middle of his Carolina Panthers' defensive fronts "that really helped set the tone for our defense."

"And that's what we're seeing right now," Rivera said.

The uptick in production has been particularly prevalent in the case of Payne, who has either surpassed or nearly equaled almost every career metric with five games left to go this season. Disruption has been Payne's calling card this season, as he has 14 quarterback hits and five pass breakups, including one against the Falcons that led to the game-sealing interception by Kendall Fuller.