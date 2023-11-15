News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders vs. Giants preview | An NFC East rematch

Nov 15, 2023 at 12:00 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Giants_preview

The Washington Commanders are taking on the New York Giants at FedExField for Week 11. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup.

GAME INFORMATION

Date: Nov. 19

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: FedExField (Landover, Maryland)

WATCH: FOX

  • Kenny Albert (Play-by-play)
  • Jonathan Vilma (Analyst)
  • Shannon Spake (Sideline)

RADIO:

  • Julie Donaldson (Host)
  • Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
  • London Fletcher (analyst)
  • Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, **HERE.**
  • The Commanders' Spanish radio broadcast featuring Moisés Linares and Juan Romero can also be found on the **iHeartRadio app.**

QUICK HITS

  • Washington will host the New York Giants in Week 11 and look to break a two-game losing streak to the Giants.
  • Washington is 40-49-2 at home against the Giants and 8-5 at home against the Giants in the month of November.
  • The Commanders' defense has recorded 55 pass breakups, which ranks second in the league and is the most through nine games since 2012 (60).
  • WR Terry Mclaurin can move into 10th all-time in franchise history with a touchdown reception on Sunday against the Giants. McLaurin would tie TE Jordan Reed and WR Michael Westbrook with 24 touchdown receptions.

COACHING STAFF

Washington:

  • Head coach Ron Rivera (4th season in Washington)
  • Assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (1st)
  • Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio (4th)
  • Special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor (5th)

New York:

  • Head coach Brian Daboll (2nd in New York)
  • Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka (2nd)
  • Defensive coordinator Don Martindale (2nd)
  • Special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey (6th)

INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS

Washington:

  • Passing Yards -- QB Sam Howell (2,783)
  • Passing TDs -- QB Sam Howell (17)
  • Rushing Yards -- RB Brian Robinson Jr. (485)
  • Rushing TDs -- RB Brian Robinson Jr. (5)
  • Receiving Yards -- WR Terry McLaurin (601)
  • Receiving TDs -- TE Logan Thomas, WR Jahan Dotson and RB Brian Robinson Jr. (3)
  • Tackles -- S Kamren Curl (81)
  • Sacks -- DE Casey Toohill and DT Jonathan Allen (4)
  • Interceptions -- CB Kendall Fuller (2)

New York:

  • Passing Yards -- QB Daniel Jones (909)
  • Passing TDs -- QB Tommy DeVito (3)
  • Rushing Yards -- RB Saquon Barkley (568)
  • Rushing TDs -- RB Saquon Barkley, QB Daniel Jones, RB Matt Breida and QB Tommy DeVito (1)
  • Receiving Yards -- WR Darren Waller (384)
  • Receiving TDs -- RB Saquon Barkley (2)
  • Tackles -- LB Bobby Okereke (91)
  • Sacks -- LB Kayvon Thibodeaux (8.5)
  • Interceptions -- S Jason Pinnock, LB Micah McFadden, CB Darney Holmes, CB Cor'Dale Flott, LB Bobby Okereke and CB Deonte Banks (1)

TEAM STATS

Washington:

  • Total offense -- 16th (334.5 YPG)
  • Scoring offense -- 17th (21.7 PPG)
  • Passing offense -- 11th (246.6 YPG)
  • Sacks allowed -- 31st (47)
  • Rushing offense -- 28th (87.9 YPG)
  • Third-down offense -- 21st (37.2%)
  • Total defense -- 29th (380.9 YPG)
  • Scoring defense -- 31st (27.2 PPG)
  • Passing defense -- 29th (264.3 YPG)
  • Sacks -- T-10th (25)
  • Rushing defense -- 21st (116.6 YPG)
  • Third-down defense -- 17th (38.4%)
  • Time of possession -- 11th (30:42)
  • Turnover differential -- T-16th (-2)

New York:

  • Total offense -- 32nd (259.2 YPG)
  • Scoring offense -- 32nd (11.8 PPG)
  • Passing offense -- 32nd (145.6 YPG)
  • Sacks allowed -- 32nd (54)
  • Rushing offense -- 14th ( YPG)
  • Third-down offense -- 31st (30.5%)
  • Total defense -- 27th (368.5 YPG)
  • Scoring defense -- 29th (26.6 PPG)
  • Passing defense -- 21st (237.3 YPG)
  • Sacks -- T-7th (27)
  • Rushing defense -- 24th (131.2 YPG)
  • Third-down defense -- 25th (35%)
  • Time of possession -- 12th (30:35)
  • Turnover differential -- T-19th (-3)

