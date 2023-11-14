Commanders look for solutions to allowing explosive plays

At the center of it all is the Commanders' lingering problems with containing explosive plays. The Seahawks, who rely heavily on explosive plays to move downfield, had 10 plays of at least 15 yards. The most brutal was a 64-yard touchdown from Kenneth Walker III off a three-yard pass. Danny Johnson slipped, forcing him to take a bad angle; Percy Butler had poor form on a tack at the 50; and Kendall Fuller got covered up on a block.

"I have to get off the block, make a tackle to where a running back, even out of the backfield doesn't score," Fuller said. "Things like that, controlling little situations that we can control. A three-yard pass shouldn't go 64 yards and that's something in zone coverage we have to be able to break to the ball better, get off blocks, and allow our defense to line up."

On Monday, Rivera had some coaching points for Butler.

"He's got to understand he's the topper," Rivera said. "He's the guy that's got to put a lid on it and kind of allow a play to continue. So, he'll continue to work at that and understand and learn his angles."

Later in the game, just seconds after the Commanders had tied the score, the defense gave up two explosive plays that directly led to Seattle getting in field goal range. The first was a 17-yard catch by DK Metcalf on a third-and-4, and the second was a 27-yard catch-and-run, also by Metcalf, that put Seattle at the Commanders' 25-yard line.

After the game, Benjamin St-Juste, who was covering Metcalf on those plays, said he feels like "I cost my team this win."