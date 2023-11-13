Five takeaways from Washington's loss in Seattle

The Washington Commanders traveled to Seattle to take on the Seahawks in Week 10 but could not hold on in a 29-26 defeat. Here are five takeaways from the matchup, presented by Maryland Lottery.

1. Sam Howell kept Washington in the game.

The Seahawks tried twice to put the game away. First, it was a field goal at the start of the fourth quarter. Then, it was a 10-play drive that ended with a five-yard touchdown reception from Tyler Lockett to put the Seahawks up by seven with 3:47 left to play.

But with the pressure at its peak and the game on the line, Sam Howell was at his best.

Howell, who now leads the league in passing yards after his 312-yard day against the Seahawks, led the Commanders on back-to-back scoring drives in the final 12 minutes of regulation. After Brian Robinson Jr. and Antonio Gibson got the offense to the Seattle 39-yard line, Howell topped off an eight-play with four consecutive pass attempts, including a 19-yard touchdown to Gibson to tie things up at 19.

Adding to the difficulty of the throw was that Howell couldn't even put his full body into the throw because of a defender that nearly took him down for a sack.

The next drive, which encompasses 10 plays and 71 yards, was almost all on Howell. He completed five of nine passes, the last of which was a shot to Dyami Brown over two defenders and ended with a touchdown.