Notes & Quotes | 'Collectively, we've got to do better overall'

-- On **Percy Butler,** Rivera said that he's gotten "a lot of opportunities" because of various injuries. "He's had to step up, and he's still growing and learning, but with his athletic ability...you'd like to see him grow and show you what he's capable of."

-- Rivera thought that **Jonathan Allen** and **Daron Payne** "had their moments," but they are still learning how to rush with new starters at defensive end.

"For them, it's been a little bit of a change obviously, so they've gotta continue to work with these guys and develop this rapport that you need as far as rushing and being in the lanes."

-- **Benjamin St-Juste** had two critical penalties in the fourth quarter that helped keep the Seahawks on the field. Rivera said he didn't say too much to the corner about playing differently. He just needed to keep competing.

"It's tough, because for the penalty that they called on him, to sit there and look at as much contact as being allowed, you almost wonder why would that be called at that time, compared to some that weren't. I've got three or four that I'm gonna send in and ask if I can get explanations on these."