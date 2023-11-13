News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Notes & Quotes | 'Collectively, we've got to do better overall'

Nov 13, 2023
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera addressed the media earlier today. Here are some notes and quotes from his weekly Monday press conference.

-- The Commanders' defense had one of its better days on third down against the Seahawks, holding their opponent to just 4-of-14 on conversion attempts. That's encouraging, but Rivera also believes the Commanders need to do better on first and second downs to put themselves in better position. The Seahawks had 27 first downs on Sunday, which ties the second highest number of the season for them.

"Collectively, we have to be better overall," Rivera said. "We're playing a number of different guys now, especially after last week, and there's some cohesion that has to come."

-- Rivera also believes that the Commanders need to do better in the turnover battle.

"We've had balls that have been out there that we didn't finish it up. We missed a couple of opportunities to have a couple of interceptions yesterday, and that was disappointing. We've got to continue to battle and get better at it."

-- By now, the Commanders have shown that they are going to be an offense that leans on their passing game. However, Rivera spoke last week about trying to find ways for the running game to fit into the gameplan. He thinks there were strides taken in that area, particularly on the last two drives Washington needed to put up points.

"When we put a couple of really good runs together, it opened some things up offensively, and we scored on our last two series to give ourselves a chance."

-- The offense played well for the most part on Sunday, which was helped by **Sam Howell** continuing to improve. But Rivera wants to see more consistency from the unit overall. Case and point: Washington closed out the first half with three straight three-and-outs.

"You've gotta be able to be consistent throughout the game. Start fast, play smart and finish strong. That's what we've gotta be able to do."

-- On **Percy Butler,** Rivera said that he's gotten "a lot of opportunities" because of various injuries. "He's had to step up, and he's still growing and learning, but with his athletic ability...you'd like to see him grow and show you what he's capable of."

-- Rivera thought that **Jonathan Allen** and **Daron Payne** "had their moments," but they are still learning how to rush with new starters at defensive end.

"For them, it's been a little bit of a change obviously, so they've gotta continue to work with these guys and develop this rapport that you need as far as rushing and being in the lanes."

-- **Benjamin St-Juste** had two critical penalties in the fourth quarter that helped keep the Seahawks on the field. Rivera said he didn't say too much to the corner about playing differently. He just needed to keep competing.

"It's tough, because for the penalty that they called on him, to sit there and look at as much contact as being allowed, you almost wonder why would that be called at that time, compared to some that weren't. I've got three or four that I'm gonna send in and ask if I can get explanations on these."

-- Rivera could not provide an update on **James Smith-Williams,** who left the game with a hamstring injury. He'll get a better evaluation on the defensive end later today.

Advertising