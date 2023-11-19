News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders vs. Giants, Week 11 | How to watch, listen and live stream

Nov 19, 2023 at 09:19 AM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders will take on the New York Giants at 1 p.m. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch, listen and live stream the game.

WHERE TO WATCH THE COMMANDERS ON TV

  • The Commanders broadcast for Week 11 will air on FOX and will include Kenny Albert as the play-by-play announcer, Jonathan Allen as the analyst and Shannon Spake as the sideline reporter.

QUICK FACTS

  • Washington will host the New York Giants in Week 11 and look to break a two-game losing streak to the Giants.
  • Washington is 40-49-2 at home against the Giants and 8-5 at home against the Giants in the month of November.
  • The Commanders' defense has recorded 55 pass breakups, which ranks second in the league and is the most through nine games since 2012 (60).
  • WR Terry Mclaurin can move into 10th all-time in franchise history with a touchdown reception on Sunday against the Giants. McLaurin would tie TE Jordan Reed and WR Michael Westbrook with 24 touchdown receptions.

PHOTOS | Commanders vs. Seahawks, Week 10

Check out the top photos of the Washington Commanders during their Week 10 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

HOW TO LISTEN TO THE COMMANDERS ON THE RADIO

  • The Washington Commanders Radio broadcast is packed with pro commentary! Join host Julie Donaldson, Washington Ring of Honor member London Fletcher and play-by-play announcer Bram Weinstein as they anchor the team's gameday radio broadcasts.
  • Coverage starts two hours before kickoff with the Official Washington Commanders Pregame Show, which can be found on the Commanders app.
  • Catch the breakdown of the game as we take your calls immediately following the game.
  • Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, HERE.
  • The Commanders' Spanish radio broadcast featuring Moisés Linares and Juan Romero can also be found on the iHeartRadio app.

SOCIAL MEDIA

