Three keys to Washington getting a win over the Giants

The Washington Commanders are coming back home to FedExField to take on the New York Giants in an NFC East rematch. Here are three keys to getting a win, presented by KIA.

1. Protection.

Eric Bieniemy put it best on Thursday; Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale is who he is, and he isn't going to change his tendency to bring pressure at any opportunity.

"We need to make sure that the communication is in line," Bieniemy said. "Then on top of that, when called upon to execute, do your job to the best of your ability. If we're doing that, we'll give ourselves a chance."

The Commanders did not execute the last time they faced off against the Giants. Here are their stats from the first half of Week 7: two first downs, 0-for-7 on third down, 46 total net yards and seven punts.

Oh, and one more thing: Sam Howell was sacked five times.

That game was a turning point for the Commanders, who were on pace to give up an NFL record in sacks. Tyler Larsen and Chris Paul are now in the starting lineup, Howell is better at avoiding pressure and Bieniemy is putting the team in better position to avoid pressure.

But teams like the Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks don't bring the same amount of pressure as the Giants do on every play. Back in Week 7, Howell was pressured on 28.6% of his dropbacks and was pressured 14 times. Pressure has been a problem for Washington's offense all season, and teams took advantage of it in earlier weeks.