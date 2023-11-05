Commanders vs. Patriots | How to watch, listen and live stream

The Washington Commanders will take on the New England Patriots at 1 p.m. on Nov. 5. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch, listen and live stream the game.
WHERE TO WATCH THE COMMANDERS ON TV
- The Commanders broadcast for Week 9 will air on FOX and will include Kenny Albert as the play-by-play announcer and Jonathan Vilma as the analyst.
QUICK FACTS
- The Commanders lead the all-time record against the Patriots, 6-5.
- The Commanders have played the Patriots just 11 times, making them Washington's fourth least common opponent.
- The last time the Commanders played the Patriots was Oct. 6, 2019, when New England beat Washington at FedExField, 33-7.
- The Commanders are looking to get their first road win against the Patriots since Oct. 13, 1996.
- Washington's first win against the Patriots came Sept. 3, 1978, when Brad Dusek scored a touchdown on a 31-yard fumble recovery.
The Washington Commanders have begun arriving at Gillette Stadium for the Washington Commanders' Week 9 matchup with the New England Patriots. (photos by Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)
HOW TO LISTEN TO THE COMMANDERS ON THE RADIO
- The Washington Commanders Radio broadcast is packed with pro commentary! Join host Julie Donaldson, Washington Ring of Honor member London Fletcher and play-by-play announcer Bram Weinstein as they anchor the team's gameday radio broadcasts.
- Coverage starts two hours before kickoff with the Official Washington Commanders Pregame Show, which can be found on the Commanders app.
- Catch the breakdown of the game as we take your calls immediately following the game.
- Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, HERE.
- The Commanders' Spanish radio broadcast featuring Moisés Linares and Juan Romero can also be found on the iHeartRadio app.
SOCIAL MEDIA
- X: @Commanders, @ZachSelbyWC
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Commanders/
- Instagram: @Commanders