Three keys to Washington getting a win in New England

3. Build upon the improved protection from Week 8.

You've probably read something like this before: the Commanders will head into their next matchup against a defense that has struggled to get sacks. Anyone who has watched the Commanders this year knows that those teams tend to have success against the Burgundy & Gold.

That's the case once again in Week 9, as the Commanders, who are tied with the New York Giants for giving up the most sacks in the league, are set to take on a Patriots defense that has just 15 sacks, which is tied for the second fewest in the NFL.

Things didn't go well for the Commanders the last time they faced a team like that. The Giants only had five sacks before their Week 7 game against Washington, but they ended up sacking Howell six times through a mixture of lackluster offensive line play and Howell holding onto the ball longer than he should have.

The cause of that was because of the complex blitz packages that the Giants constantly threw at the Commanders. As a result, the offense couldn't even get a first down until the second quarter. It's almost a guarantee that the Patriots will do something similar.

The good news is that Washington's tweaks to the offensive line seem to have solved at least some of the Commanders' problems. Chris Paul and Tyler Larsen played well against the Eagles' front and got praise from both Bieniemy and Ron Rivera. They helped the offense allow just one sack on Howell, which is by far the lowest number of the season.

Although the Eagles have a more successful front in terms of getting sacks than the Patriots, Sunday's game will be a more difficult challenge because of how much more intricate the Patriots' scheme will be. Therefore, it will be imperative for Washington's offensive line to step up and keep Howell clean long enough for him to get the ball out of his hands.