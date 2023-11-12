Commanders vs. Seahawks | How to watch, listen and live stream

The Washington Commanders will take on the Seattle Seahawks today at 4:25 p.m. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch, listen and live stream the game.
WHERE TO WATCH THE COMMANDERS ON TV
- The Commanders broadcast for Week 10 will air on FOX and will include Kevin Kugler as the play-by-play announcer, Mark Sanchez as the analyst and Laura Okmin as the sideline reporter.
QUICK FACTS
- Washington will travel to Seattle in Week 10 for the first time since 2017 and look to extend a four-game win streak in Seattle.
- The Commanders have a 7-1 record on the road against the Seahawks and are 13-6 all-time against Seattle.
- Washington's passing offense ranks ninth in the league and fifth in the NFC, averaging 242.0 yards per game.
- The Commanders' defense has recorded 48 pass breakups, which ranks fourth in the league and is the most through nine games since 2012 (52).
- WR Terry McLaurin can move into 10th all-time in franchise history with a touchdown reception on Sunday against the Seahawks. McLaurin would tie TE Jordan Reed and WR Michael Westbrook with 24 touchdown receptions.
The Washington Commanders have begun arriving at Lumen Field for their Week 10 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
HOW TO LISTEN TO THE COMMANDERS ON THE RADIO
- The Washington Commanders Radio broadcast is packed with pro commentary! Join host Julie Donaldson, Washington Ring of Honor member London Fletcher and play-by-play announcer Bram Weinstein as they anchor the team's gameday radio broadcasts.
- Coverage starts two hours before kickoff with the Official Washington Commanders Pregame Show, which can be found on the Commanders app.
- Catch the breakdown of the game as we take your calls immediately following the game.
- Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, HERE.
- The Commanders' Spanish radio broadcast featuring Moisés Linares and Juan Romero can also be found on the iHeartRadio app.
SOCIAL MEDIA
- X: @Commanders, @ZachSelbyWC
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Commanders/
- Instagram: @Commanders