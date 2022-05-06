Continuing last month's support of response efforts in Eastern Europe, Commanders deliver care packages to troops getting ready to deploy from BWI

The event was a full circle moment for the USO and Commanders, tying together a series of initiatives to assist the response efforts in Eastern Europe. In March, shortly after the situation in Ukraine began to unfold, Co-Owners and Co-CEOs Tanya and Dan Snyder donated $300,000 to the USO and DC-based World Central Kitchen, International Rescue Committee and Save the Children. Just days later, inspired by Tanya Snyder's call to "do something more," nearly 200 Commanders staff, including alumni, sponsors and partners, joined active-duty service members and USO to assemble 4,000 care packages at FedExField.

A month later, the Commanders surprised departing troops with a visit at BWI where the team passed out the care packages to troops as they waited to board their plane. The team also spent time visiting with troops as they waited in the USO International Gateway Lounge. Described as a "home away from home" to military personnel traveling to and from duty stations overseas, the USO International Gateway Lounge works to ensure that troops feel as taken care of as possible.