Corey Davis: From Two-Star Recruit To Top Receiver In Draft Class

While Davis' is considered a top wide receiver in his draft class, some question his competence coming out of the MAC to perform against NFL level competition.

"I know a lot of scouts and a lot of other players think that my level of competition wasn't really that serious just being from the MAC. But I feel like I can play with the best of them," Davis said. "My confidence is up there. I'm not afraid to go up against anyone. My mindset is I can compete with anybody. It really doesn't matter who's across from me. They bleed red like me. I'm not afraid to go against anybody. As far as the level of competition, we've played Big Ten teams and we've competed with those guys, so I'm not afraid of anybody."

Even when facing Big Ten schools, Davis performed well collecting 52 catches for 701 yards and five touchdowns in nine games throughout his career.

Davis dominated the competition in the MAC from start to finish and after 50 games played as a four-year starter, he has more than enough tape to prove his worth. He has the size, strength and competitiveness to compete in the NFL but what he believes sets him apart from all other wide receivers is his work ethic.