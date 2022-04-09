Dan and Tanya Snyder, Ron Rivera release statement on passing of Dwayne Haskins Jr.

Statement from Washington Commanders' co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder on the passing of Dwayne Haskins Jr.:

"We are devastated to hear the news of the tragic passing of Dwayne Haskins Jr. He was a young man with a tremendous amount of potential who had an infectious personality. To say we are heartbroken is an understatement. Our hearts and prayers are with the members of Dwayne's family and all of those who knew him and loved him."

Statement from Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera: