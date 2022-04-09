News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Dan and Tanya Snyder, Ron Rivera release statement on passing of Dwayne Haskins Jr.

Apr 09, 2022 at 12:13 PM
haskinswide

Statement from Washington Commanders' co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder on the passing of Dwayne Haskins Jr.:

"We are devastated to hear the news of the tragic passing of Dwayne Haskins Jr. He was a young man with a tremendous amount of potential who had an infectious personality. To say we are heartbroken is an understatement. Our hearts and prayers are with the members of Dwayne's family and all of those who knew him and loved him."

Statement from Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera:

"I am absolutely heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of Dwayne Haskins Jr. Dwayne was a talented young man who had a long life ahead of him. This is a very sad time and I am honestly at a loss for words. I know I speak for the rest of our team in saying he will be sorely missed. Our entire team is sending our heartfelt condolences and thoughts and prayers to the Haskins family at this time."

Related Content

news

Round-by-round breakdown | 5 players who could be available in the 2nd round

The Commanders have one pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here's a look at the players who could be available.

news

Commanders Entertainment Team performer Javai values connections, "once-in-a-lifetime experience" at 2022 Pro Bowl

In the lead up to the 2022 Entertainment Team open auditions, Commanders.com presents a three-part series going behind the scenes of the team's season-topping moments from 2021.

news

Wake Up Washington | Peter Schrager projects Kyle Hamilton to Commanders

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, April 8, 2022.

news

DMV Spotlight | Arnold Ebiketie's work ethic is propelling him to next stage of his career

Ebiketie had plenty of gifts playing at Albert Einstein High School, but his work ethic and willingness to learn stood out among the rest.

news

Washington Commanders announce 2022 NFL Draft Party on Thursday night, April 28, at FedExField

The Washington Commanders Draft Party event will feature field games and activities, meet and greets and photo opportunities, team draft content, opportunity to purchase new Commanders team merchandise and more.

news

Wake Up Washington | Command the draft

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

news

Round-by-round breakdown | 5 players who could be available in the 1st round

The Commanders will be on the clock with the 11th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Here's a look at the players who could be available.

news

Wake Up Washington | A new look on the NFC East

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

news

Chris Olave: Terry McLaurin 'like a big brother to me' at Ohio State

Olave said McLaurin took him under his wing during their days together at Ohio State, and he still leans on McLaurin for advice as he prepares to enter the NFL.

news

Mock Draft Monday | Here's who NFL.com's Bucky Brooks has the Commanders taking in the first round

Each week, Commanders.com will highlight one mock draft from a draft expert and delve into who they have Washington selecting in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Wake Up Washington | Rivera confident in Commanders' direction

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, April 4, 2022.

Advertising