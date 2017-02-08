Daniel Jeremiah's Top 50 Prospects In The 2017 NFL Draft

--Jeremiah has Ohio State safety Malik Hooker as the No. 2 rated prospect right now behind only Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett – the current front runner to be the top pick of the Cleveland Browns. While the Redskins hold the No. 17-overall pick in the first round, ESPN's Mel Kiper has the Redskins taking Hooker in his initial mock draft. "Hooker was the best center-field-type safety I saw this season -- he has incredible speed and range and was all over the field for the Buckeyes," Kiper Jr. wrote. "He had seven interceptions, three of which he returned for touchdowns. Washington could also have a need at wide receiver, even after taking Josh Doctson in the first round last year. Pierre Garçon and DeSean Jackson are both free agents. Keep an eye on a pass-rusher here, too."