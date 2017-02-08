News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Daniel Jeremiah's Top 50 Prospects In The 2017 NFL Draft

Feb 08, 2017 at 03:13 AM
garrett-cook-trubisky-peppers-adams-660-350.jpg

Redskins.com provides a look at Daniel Jeremiah's updates to his top 50 draft prospects and sees what he has to say about those linked to the team in various mock drafts.

On Tuesday, NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah released his second list of the top 50 prospects for the 2017 NFL Draft.

Daniel Jeremiah's Top 50 Prospects For The 2017 NFL Draft

Here are NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah's top 50 prospects for the 2017 NFL Draft (in order from 1-50). Check back later for updates.

Myles Garrett; Defensive End, Texas A&M
1 / 50

Myles Garrett; Defensive End, Texas A&M

Malik Hooker; Safety, Ohio State
2 / 50

Malik Hooker; Safety, Ohio State

Marshon Lattimore; Cornerback, Ohio State
3 / 50

Marshon Lattimore; Cornerback, Ohio State

Jamal Adams; Safety, LSU
4 / 50

Jamal Adams; Safety, LSU

Jonathan Allen; Defensive Tackle, Alabama
5 / 50

Jonathan Allen; Defensive Tackle, Alabama

Reuben Foster; Linebacker, Alabama
6 / 50

Reuben Foster; Linebacker, Alabama

Leonard Fournette; Running Back, LSU
7 / 50

Leonard Fournette; Running Back, LSU

Corey Davis; Wide Receiver, Western Michigan
8 / 50

Corey Davis; Wide Receiver, Western Michigan

Mike Williams; Wide Receiver, Clemson
9 / 50

Mike Williams; Wide Receiver, Clemson

Solomon Thomas; Defensive End, Stanford
10 / 50

Solomon Thomas; Defensive End, Stanford

Dalvin Cook; Running Back, Flordia State
11 / 50

Dalvin Cook; Running Back, Flordia State

David Njoku; Tight End, Miami
12 / 50

David Njoku; Tight End, Miami

O.J. Howard; Tight End, Alabama
13 / 50

O.J. Howard; Tight End, Alabama

Sidney Jones; Cornerback, Washington
14 / 50

Sidney Jones; Cornerback, Washington

Ryan Ramczky; Offensive Tackle, Wisconsin (photo via DraftBuster.com)
15 / 50

Ryan Ramczky; Offensive Tackle, Wisconsin (photo via DraftBuster.com)

Derek Barnett; Defensive End, Tennessee
16 / 50

Derek Barnett; Defensive End, Tennessee

Forrest Lamp; Guard, Western Kentucky
17 / 50

Forrest Lamp; Guard, Western Kentucky

DeShone Kizer; Quarterback, Notre Dame
18 / 50

DeShone Kizer; Quarterback, Notre Dame

Tre'Davious White; Cornerback, LSU
19 / 50

Tre'Davious White; Cornerback, LSU

Teez Tabor; Cornerback, Florida
20 / 50

Teez Tabor; Cornerback, Florida

Christian McCaffery; Running Back, Stanford
21 / 50

Christian McCaffery; Running Back, Stanford

Quincy Wilson; Cornerback, Florida
22 / 50

Quincy Wilson; Cornerback, Florida

Takkarist McKinley, Defensive End, UCLA
23 / 50

Takkarist McKinley, Defensive End, UCLA

Budda Baker; Safety, Washington
24 / 50

Budda Baker; Safety, Washington

Taco Charlton; Defensive End, Michigan
25 / 50

Taco Charlton; Defensive End, Michigan

Alvin Kamara; Running Back, Tennessee
26 / 50

Alvin Kamara; Running Back, Tennessee

John Ross; Wide Receiver, Washington
27 / 50

John Ross; Wide Receiver, Washington

Garett Bolles; Offensive Tackle, Utah
28 / 50

Garett Bolles; Offensive Tackle, Utah

Gareon Conley; Cornerback, Ohio State
29 / 50

Gareon Conley; Cornerback, Ohio State

Jarrad Davis; Linebacker, Florida
30 / 50

Jarrad Davis; Linebacker, Florida

Mitch Trubisky; Quarterback, UNC
31 / 50

Mitch Trubisky; Quarterback, UNC

Dashaun Watson; Clemson, Quarterback
32 / 50

Dashaun Watson; Clemson, Quarterback

Jabrill Peppers; Safety, Michigan
33 / 50

Jabrill Peppers; Safety, Michigan

T.J. Watt; Linebacker, Wisconsin
34 / 50

T.J. Watt; Linebacker, Wisconsin

Charles Harris: Defensive End, Missouri
35 / 50

Charles Harris: Defensive End, Missouri

Marlon Humphrey; Cornerback, Alabama
36 / 50

Marlon Humphrey; Cornerback, Alabama

Adoree' Jackson; Cornerback, USC
37 / 50

Adoree' Jackson; Cornerback, USC

Tim Williams; Linebacker, Alabama
38 / 50

Tim Williams; Linebacker, Alabama

Curtis Samuel; Running Back, Ohio State
39 / 50

Curtis Samuel; Running Back, Ohio State

Cam Robinson; Tackle, Alabama
40 / 50

Cam Robinson; Tackle, Alabama

Haason Reddick; Linebacker, Temple
41 / 50

Haason Reddick; Linebacker, Temple

Ryan Anderson; Linebacker, Alabama
42 / 50

Ryan Anderson; Linebacker, Alabama

Evan Engram; Tight End, Ole Miss
43 / 50

Evan Engram; Tight End, Ole Miss

Gerald Everett; Tight End, South Alabama
44 / 50

Gerald Everett; Tight End, South Alabama

Cooper Kupp; Wide Receiver, Eastern Washington
45 / 50

Cooper Kupp; Wide Receiver, Eastern Washington

DeMarcus Walker; Defensive End, Florida State
46 / 50

DeMarcus Walker; Defensive End, Florida State

Fabian Moreau; Cornerback, UCLA
47 / 50

Fabian Moreau; Cornerback, UCLA

Jourdan Lewis; Cornerback, Michigan
48 / 50

Jourdan Lewis; Cornerback, Michigan

Tarell Basham; Defensive End, Ohio
49 / 50

Tarell Basham; Defensive End, Ohio

Chad Hansen; Wide Receiver, California
50 / 50

Chad Hansen; Wide Receiver, California

While the top five prospects remained the same in their ranking, 26 prospects moved from their ranking on Jeremiah's initial list.

Alabama cornerback Marlon Humphrey was the biggest riser, as he jumped up nine spots from 48th to 39th. South Alabama tight end Gerald Everett, meanwhile, dropped nine spots to 44th.

Additionally, Temple linebacker Hasson Reddick, Ole Miss tight end Evan Engram, UCLA cornerback Fabian Moreau and Ohio defensive end Tarrell Basham made their debuts on the list after not being included on Jeremiah's first go-around at the top 50 prospects.

You can check out the complete list here, but below are a few notes from this version:

--Jeremiah has Ohio State safety Malik Hooker as the No. 2 rated prospect right now behind only Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett – the current front runner to be the top pick of the Cleveland Browns. While the Redskins hold the No. 17-overall pick in the first round, ESPN's Mel Kiper has the Redskins taking Hooker in his initial mock draft. "Hooker was the best center-field-type safety I saw this season -- he has incredible speed and range and was all over the field for the Buckeyes," Kiper Jr. wrote. "He had seven interceptions, three of which he returned for touchdowns. Washington could also have a need at wide receiver, even after taking Josh Doctson in the first round last year. Pierre Garçon and DeSean Jackson are both free agents. Keep an eye on a pass-rusher here, too."

--Hooker is actually one of nine prospects on the list to be linked to the Redskins in various mock drafts. Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster (No. 6), LSU running back Leonard Fournette (No. 7), Stanford defensive end Solomon Thomas (No. 10), Florida State running back Dalvin Cook (No. 11), Washington cornerback Sidney Jones (No. 14), Michigan defensive end Taco Charlton (No. 25), Washington wide receiver John Ross (No. 27) and Michigan safety Jabrill Peppers (No. 33) are the others.

-In his own mock draft from last month, Jeremiah had the Redskins taking Thomas with the 17th-overall pick, writing: "Thomas is a very dynamic interior pass rusher who I'd love to see line up next to Ryan Kerrigan in this defense. His motor never stops, and his performance against North Carolina and QB Mitch Trubisky in the Sun Bowl wowed NFL scouts."

--Consider this list as a potential plus for the Redskins. Most draft pundits and even a few I talked to at the Senior Bowl last month expect Washington to go defense-heavy in this year's draft. Of Jeremiah's top 50 prospects right now, 29 are defensive players.

