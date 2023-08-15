News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Daron Payne | 'It feels like game speed to me'

Aug 15, 2023 at 02:59 PM
08092023 Training Camp KC37341
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne addressed the media after practice on Aug. 15. Here is a full transcript of the press conference.

On practicing against the Ravens:

"It's always fun to get out there and get to see new guys, new techniques, new plays, new coaching schemes and just get to go full speed with some of the best guys." 

On benefit of joint practice versus a preseason game:

"It feels like extra preseason work, honestly. When we are going up against the ones, it feels like game speed to me. I get to get my steps down and we get to work together as a team and get our communication more." 

On balancing the aggression in joint practices:

"I'm here to work and I'm here to get better, so I'm not really with all of that other stuff." 

On using new moves he was working on:

"I'm always working at practice, like different things." 

On what they were trying to accomplish today:

"We just look at it as another practice, man. We got some things that we did good and some things that we can work on, but I feel like everybody just came out here with the right mindset and just go try to work harder tomorrow and do some things better tomorrow." 

On what he saw from DE Efe Obada with DE Chase Young not practicing:

"I'm going to have to look at practice because I was on the field with him." 

On the chippiness of practice:

"Like I said, I'm here to get better, bro. I don't really know anything else." 

On advice to the younger guys for the chippiness:

"Like I said, we are all here just to get better. It ain't even about that." 

On the benefit of facing a mobile quarterback like Ravens QB Lamar Jackson:

"Just being able to see him in the pocket and have awareness of him. Just knowing that the dline we got to rush as one, as a unit and all contain them and not be on our own mission. We gotta all be together."

Related Content

news

McLaurin's connection with Howell has 'definitely' taken step forward

Howell is the 10th player to throw passes to McLaurin in his career, and their relationship is still growing as Howell tries to earn the role of Washington's Week 1 starter for the 2023 season.
news

Terry McLaurin | 'I love competing, man'

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin addressed the media after practice on Aug. 15. Here is a full transcript of the press conference.
news

Training camp notebook, Day 16 | Commanders look sharp in first joint practice with Ravens

The Washington Commanders began their first of two joint practices with the Baltimore Ravens at Owings Mills, Maryland. Here are some of the top observations from Day 16 of training camp.
news

Ron Rivera | 'We need guys like that to get vertical and get into the quarterback'

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera addressed the media after practice on Aug. 15. Here is a full transcript of the press conference.
news

Ron Rivera | 'We got a couple guys that are nice size receivers that run well, very good on special teams'

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera addressed the media after practice on Aug. 14. Here is a full transcript of the press conference.
news

Training camp notebook, Day 15 | Montez Sweat has 'great explosion, play speed and quickness'

The Washington Commanders wrapped up their final practice before they head to Owings Mills, Maryland, for their joint practice with the Baltimore Ravens. Here are some of the top observations from Day 15. 
news

Ron Rivera | 'I think there's a lot of things that we can learn as a group from these guys'

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera addressed the media on Aug. 13. Here is a full transcript of the press conference.
news

Training camp notebook, Day 14 | Commanders prepare for joint practices with Baltimore

The two days of practices with the Ravens will provide the best chance for Rivera and his staff to judge where the Commanders are at in their development, and they have quickly become the most anticipated portion of camp. 
news

Commanders sign TE Kaden Smith, release P Colby Wadman

The Washington Commanders have announced the following roster move on Sunday.
news

Five takeaways from Washington's preseason win over the Browns

The Washington Commanders held on for a 17-15 win over the Cleveland Browns in the preseason opener. Here are five takeaways from the victory, presented by Maryland Lottery. 
news

Game update | Commanders announce players not dressing for preseason game vs. Browns

The Washington Commanders have announced that the following players will not be dressing for the team's preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns.
Advertising