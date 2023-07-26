News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Darrick Forrest | 'Our emphasis is on creating turnovers'

Jul 26, 2023 at 03:20 PM
07262023 Training Camp KC34775
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders safety Darrick Forrest addressed the media after the first practice of training camp. Here is a full transcript of his press conference.

On what jumps out with the defense:
"Just the way that guys are out there making plays. As you saw today, our emphasis is on creating turnovers and a lot of guys created turnovers today."

On what it was like to have Washington Commanders Managing Partner Josh Harris and Washington Commanders Limited Partner Mitchell Rales at practice:

"It created some extra motivation because you have someone behind you that's big. He's trying to change the culture and motivate us to do better."

On how different he feels coming into camp this year:

"I feel way more confident this year and I'm trying to create a different culture there on the back end. I'm starting to be a leader with [S] Kam [Curl] and creating a different chemistry."

On how he and S Kam Curl can play together this year:

"It's going to be very explosive with two guys that can make plays all over the field. It's going to be about changing things up and creating different looks for quarterbacks."

On offseason preparation:

"I wouldn't say I did anything differently, I just tried to stay prepared and keep myself mentally focused."

On if something changed with his role after the second Eagles game:

"Definitely, because during the first six games I was playing majority sub third down and then they started playing me every play. I really got comfortable after that, having to play every play, because there wasn't a drive where I would be like "Aw man, I missed a play," because I was out there every play. It gave me more opportunities to create turnovers."

On what the increase in playing time did for him:

"It created a different expectation for myself. You know, If I'm out there every play it means that there are guys looking up to me so I'm trying to not make mistakes and make as many plays as I can."

On having DT Daron Payne back:

"I mean when it comes to creating turnovers what's better than having a great d-line. You know, the quarterbacks out there running for his life and going to be throwing the ball up, so we just have to go get it."

Related Content

news

Jamin Davis | 'Try to take another step forward'

Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis addressed the media after the first practice of training camp. Here is a full transcript of his press conference.

news

Antonio Gibson | 'The potential is crazy' for Commanders in 2023

Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson addressed the media after the first practice of training camp. Here is a full transcripts of his press conference.

news

Sam Howell believes he has 'total command' of Washington's offense

Howell has dedicate much of his time to learning Eric Bieniemy's system, and he has more confidence running the offense as a result.

news

Sam Howell | 'Definitely a blessing for me to be in this opportunity'

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell addressed the media after the first practice of training camp. Here is a full transcript of his press conference.

news

Ron Rivera | 'Very pleased with what we saw out there'

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera addressed the media on July 26. Here's a full transcript of his press conference.

news

Training camp notebook, Day 1 | Howell shows confidence under center in first practice

The vibes were high as the Commanders opened up their first practice of camp. Let's take a look at some of the highlights from today.

news

Notes & Quotes from Ron Rivera's opening press conference of training camp

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera addressed the media ahead of training camp. Here are some quick hits from his Tuesday press conference.

news

Commanders sign K Michael Badgley, WR Byron Pringle

The Washington Commanders have announced the following roster move on Tuesday.

news

A closer look at the Commanders' 90-man roster ahead of training camp

The Washington Commanders are set to begin training camp tomorrow with their first practice beginning at 9 a.m. Here's a look at who will be on the 90-man roster, separated by position.

news

Commanders' veterans begin reporting for 2023 training camp

On Tuesday, the Commanders veterans began returning to the team facility in Ashburn, Virginia, to report for the fourth training camp of Ron Rivera's tenure.

news

Terry McLaurin ranked No. 94 on NFL's Top 100 players of 2023 list

It's taken a couple of years, but McLaurin has now been included on the list of the league's best players.

Advertising