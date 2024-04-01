Dates set for Commanders 2024 OTAs, minicamp

The Washington Commander have spent the last few weeks adding players to improve their roster, bringing in nearly two dozen new additions. Now, it's time to get to work with the offseason program.

The NFL's offseason is separated into three phases. All offseason workouts are closed to the public.

Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation only. The Commanders will begin Phase One April 2.

Phase Two consists of the next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts may include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as "perfect play drills," and drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk-through pace. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.

Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or "OTAs." No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills are permitted. The Commanders' OTAs will begin May 15.

Article 22 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement stipulates that clubs may hold one mandatory minicamp for veteran players. This minicamp, noted below, must occur during Phase Three of the offseason program.

The Commanders are entitled to conduct an additional voluntary veteran minicamp since Dan Quinn is entering his first season as their head coach. Any voluntary minicamp for veteran players must be conducted prior to the NFL Draft (April 25-27), but no earlier than week three of the club's offseason workout program and after at least one week of the two weeks of Phase One activities that the clubs may hold pursuant to Article 21. This year, eight clubs will hold voluntary veteran minicamps, as noted below.

Here is the Commanders' full OTA schedule:

Voluntary minicamp:

April 22-24

OTA workouts:

May 14-15

May 17

May 21-22

May 24

June 4-5

June 7

Mandatory minicamp