Washington Selects WR Dax Milne With Seventh-Round Pick

May 01, 2021
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

The Washington Football Team finished up the 2021 NFL Draft by adding another pass-catcher, BYU wide receiver Dax Milne, with the 258th overall pick.

Originally a walk-on player, Milne (6-foot-1, 193 pounds) was one of No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson's primary targets for the Cougars last season, as he put together a career season with 1,188 yards and eight touchdowns on 70 receptions. he was a Burlsworth Trophy finalist, which is given to the top college player who started their career as a walk-on, and an All-American selection by Pro Football Focus.

Together, Wilson and Milne helped drive one of the best offenses in college football, as the Cougars averaged 332.1 passing yards and 524 total yards per game. In addition to leading the team in receptions, Milne had the fourth-highest PFF grade (89.6), seventh-best yards per route run (3.75) and 10th-best drop rate (2.8%) among draft eligible receivers.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft evaluation that Milne has "good size and decent athleticism." He also runs routes with precision and could have a "modest ceiling" on the back end of a roster.

Not only will Milne have wide receivers coach Drew Terrell and senior offensive assistant Jim Hostler to learn from, but he will also be able to watch how captain Terry McLaurin and veteran Adam Humphries conduct themselves as professional players in his rookie season.

