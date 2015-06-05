DeSean Jackson's Football Camp Offers Support For Hundreds Of Inner City Kids

He remembers how he avoided them, too, thanks to a support system that made sure he stayed dedicated to work and motivated in his aspirations of playing professional football.

Friday evening, Jackson offered some of the same support to hundreds of inner city kids in attendance for his first F.A.S.T. Elite Skills football camp at the Riggs-LaSalle Recreation Center in northeast Washington, D.C.

Jackson's mother Gayle was also on hand, helping introduce her son to Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser, who lives just a few blocks away from the field and wanted to lend her own support to Jackson's mission.

"I love being with these kids," Jackson said. "Any opportunity, any chance I get with to touch these kids' lives and really let them know that their lives matter and their careers matter. Hopefully I can relay a message to have them know, if there's one thing they can take away from today, it can help them later on in their life or even right now in their life."

The message, at least for the several hours the kids spent on the combination turf field, was all about speed, Jackson's premiere trait.

After a brief introductory huddle, Jackson and the numerous coaches helping with the camp split up into multiple stations to emphasize the acronym spelled across each kid's gold shirt: "Footwork, Agility, Speed and Technique."

"I'm actually proud to announce that my team was able to come from California and actually participate and just give these kids some of the same drills, some of the same life lessons and obstacles as well from when I was a young kid and when I was training," Jackson said.

"His heart is right here on this field," Gayle said. "We're happy to be here. We're delighted – we've partnered up with some great partners, the Mayor's office, the D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation – it's a beautiful field. We're just happy to be here."