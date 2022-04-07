DMV Spotlight | Arnold Ebiketie's work ethic is propelling him to next stage of his career

Luckily for Bonavia and the rest of the Albert Einstein coaches, Ebiketie was enthusiastic about taking on the challenge. Some players who have the natural ability in high school tend to rely on that to beat their opponents in 1-on-1 matchups. That wasn't the case with Ebiketie. He wanted to put in the time to fine tune that ability to make it more potent.

Ebiketie essentially made a second home out of the Albert Einstein weight room. It got to the point where Bonavia and the other coaches would have to force him out. Not that it stopped him from working, of course. He would go off on his own and do some bag drills at school.

"That's the difference," Bonavia said. "When you go to your next program or your next team, and you talk about, 'Hey, the reason why this guy is where he is,' it's…attention to detail, putting the time in."

It took about a year for things to click with Ebiketie, but eventually, he was one of the better edge rushers in the DMV. For him, success began with the first step off the line of scrimmage. He would breeze by offensive tackles, and Bonavia said it got to the point where many teams would have to keep a running back or a tight end on his side.