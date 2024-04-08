DMV Spotlight | Local prospects set to make splashes in 2024 Draft

Robinson's stats in three years with the Nittany Lions (35 tackles, six sacks and two forced fumbles) are not going to get scouts excited, but he does have rare athletic traits that could turn him into an elite NFL pass-rusher. As expected, he crushed the combine with a 4.48 40-yard dash, 10-foot-8 broad jump, 4.25 shuttle and 34.5-inch vertical. He'll need to diversify his pass-rush moves a bit, but a team is going to fall in love with what he could be in his career.