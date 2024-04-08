 Skip to main content
Advertising

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

DMV Spotlight | Local prospects set to make splashes in 2024 Draft

Apr 08, 2024 at 04:04 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams (13) runs the ball during an NCAA college football game against Rice in Los Angeles, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams (13) runs the ball during an NCAA college football game against Rice in Los Angeles, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

The DMV has been known as a hotbed for NFL talent over the years, and the Washington Commanders have a history of taking advantage of it.

From drafting Jonathan Allen (Stone Bridge) and Chase Young (DeMatha) in the first round to adding Logan Thomas (Brookville) and Kendall Fuller (Good Counsel) in free agency four years ago, Washington has turned to its own backyard to construct its roster.

This year's draft class is particularly flush with homegrown prospects, so in anticipation for the 2024 NFL Draft, which kicks off April 25, Commanders.com is examining some of the best local prospects. Here are five players who could be in play for the Burgundy & Gold in a couple of weeks.

Caleb Williams, QB, USC

It's a foregone conclusion that Caleb Williams (Gonzaga College High School) will be taken by the Chicago Bears with the No. 1 overall pick, but it wouldn't be a complete list of DMV prospects if we left him out.

Though Williams' tape from 2023 is not as strong as it was in previous years, he's still considered the best prospect on the board because of his footwork, improvisation and ability to deliver big time throws.

Williams' journey began in Washington, D.C., where he was a two-time All-Washington Catholic Athletic Conference selection, accounting for 37 touchdowns as a junior. Despite not playing in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he was still considered the No. 1 high school player in the country, enrolling at Oklahoma before transferring to USC.

Assuming it's his name that's called to start the NFL Draft, it'll be another big step in what will hopefully be a long career for the local kid.

Related Links

Olu Fashanu, T, Penn State

Let's move onto some players who Washington could realistically take with their draft capital.

A First Team All-American selection and the Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year, Olu Fashanu (Gonzaga College High School) has the height (6-foot-6) and weight (312 pounds) that NFL teams are looking for in a left tackle. Though he still has to work on his technique, he's a physically dominant player who can bulldoze defensive tackles in the run game and keep up with defensive ends in pass protection.

Fashanu was one of the Eagles' best offensive weapons during his high school career, tallying 80 pancake blocks in his junior and senior seasons. He helped the Eagles win the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference title during his junior year, earning an All-Met Honorable Mention for his efforts.

Chop Robinson, DE, Penn State

Penn State's Chop Robinson (Quince Orchard High School) might be the best example of someone's traits and potential drastically overshadowing his production in this year's draft.

Robinson's stats in three years with the Nittany Lions (35 tackles, six sacks and two forced fumbles) are not going to get scouts excited, but he does have rare athletic traits that could turn him into an elite NFL pass-rusher. As expected, he crushed the combine with a 4.48 40-yard dash, 10-foot-8 broad jump, 4.25 shuttle and 34.5-inch vertical. He'll need to diversify his pass-rush moves a bit, but a team is going to fall in love with what he could be in his career.

Quince Orchard had a dominant stretch with Robinson on the roster. They accumulated a 25-2 combined record in 2018 and 2019, including a 22-game win streak. Robinson ended his high school career by breaking the school's sack record, helping him become the top-ranked high school prospect in Maryland.

Beau Brade, S, Maryland

The University of Maryland has been trying to revamp its program under Mike Locksley. Beau Brade (River Hill High School) joined the program near the beginning of that effort, and he was an integral part of building the Terps' winning culture.

Brade was the Terps' enforcer during his junior and senior years, leading the Terps in both seasons with 160 combined stops. He shows good instincts in pass coverage by knowing how to track the ball in the air, recording three interceptions and 11 pass breakups in his career.

Brade's history as a dominant defensive player goes back to his high school days. He was the Howard County Defensive Player of the Year, breaking a school record in tackle assists (184) and ranked second all-time for Howard County in total tackles (450).

Khyree Jackson, CB, Oregon

It's rare to find a cornerback who can tower over receivers, but Oregon's Khyree Jackson (Dr. Henry Wise High School) fits that mold.

Jackson, a First Team All-Pac-12 selection, saw his production jump dramatically in 2023, recording 34 tackles (25 solo) with two sacks and three interceptions. Most of that is based on a lack of opportunity, as he only had 14 starts in his college career. If a team can get past that, there's a lot to like about his skill set, from his ability to bat away contested passes to his willingness to provide run support.

Jackson has had a winding career thus far. He started as a receiver for Wise High School, helping his team win a 4A state title with a 14-0 record while making 39 catches for 612 yards and 12 touchdowns. From there he attended Fort Scott Community College before transferring to Alabama, where he spent two seasons. Jackson transferred again for his senior year, this time for the Ducks, starting 12 games and leading the teamwith 10 pass breakups.

Related Content

news

Mock Draft Monday | Field Yates gives Commanders offensive firepower, protection

In anticipation for that selection, Commanders.com will highlight one mock draft from a draft expert each week to delve into how that player would fit with Washington. Next up, ESPN's Field Yates has the Commanders going all offense with their first three picks and even getting some more capital in next year's draft. 
news

Wake Up Washington | Creating a winning culture

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, April 8, 2024.
news

'Gritty, grind, finish mentality': Biadasz lays out vision for new O-line identity

Biadasz comes from a Dallas Cowboys team that has had one of the better offensive lines in the league since 2020. He is aiming to bring that success with him to Washington, and he wants to be the one to lead the charge. 
news

Wake Up Washington | Putting in that offseason work

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, April 5, 2024.
news

Washington is the perfect spot for Jeremy Chinn

The Commanders and new defensive coordinator joe Whitt Jr. are in the process of remolding their defensive philosophy heading into the 2024 season. Their mindset is going to be based on physicality, creating turnovers and...you guessed it...running and hitting. Well, Chinn is about that life, and he's going to be all over the field for the Burgundy & Gold doing what he does best. 
news

For Reaves, re-signing with Washington feels like coming home

As the Washington Commanders entered the new league year by releasing nearly half of their 2023 roster, coach Dan Quinn and general manager Adam Peters were presented with a unique opportunity for a nearly complete overhaul from the previous regime. Reaves was one of the few players they kept, and it isn't difficult to see why.
news

Ekeler brings versatility to Commanders' 2-back system

Ekeler, who recorded 1,000 scrimmage yards for the fourth time in his seven-year career, will be joining third-year pro Brian Robinson Jr. to revitalize a backfield that showed flashes despite a lack of attention in 2023. Where Robinson will be the primary back between the tackles, Ekeler is expected to be versatile threat he's been his whole career, providing Washington with an offensive weapon that's lead the league in scoring twice. 
news

Commanders announce free agency jersey numbers

The Washington Commanders have been one of the busiest teams in the league to start free agency, signing nearly two dozen players, most of which will be new faces. The roster is going to look drastically different in 2024, and we now know which jersey numbers this year's free agency class will be wearing during their first season with the Burgundy & Gold.
news

Commanders sign DL Haggai Chisom Nduisi

Ndubuisi, (6-6, 298) is entering his second year in the NFL. He joined the Arizona Cardinals in 2022 and the Denver Broncos this past season as a part of the NFL's International Player Pathway Program. He also had a stint in the United Football League (UFL) with the San Antonio Brahmas in 2023 before joining Washington.
news

Wake Up Washington | A new energy in the building

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.
news

Commanders re-signees excited for new direction, more opportunity

Though most of the open spots have been filled by new players, Washington decided to retain four players from the old regime: Reaves, tackle Cornelius Lucas, defensive end Efe Obada and receiver/return specialist Jamison Crowder. The new staff made two things clear to the players they decided to keep: they want to win and do so the right way. That's a message they can get behind. 
Advertising