'Gritty, grind, finish mentality': Biadasz lays out vision for new O-line identity

Apr 05, 2024 at 12:36 PM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Dallas Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz points out assignments at the line of scrimmage against the New England Patriots during an NFL football game at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
Winslow Townson/Panini
Dallas Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz points out assignments at the line of scrimmage against the New England Patriots during an NFL football game at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

A new regime comes with a new chance to reset, and there are few positions on the Washington Commanders' roster that needed that more than the offensive line.

Newly acquired center Tyler Biadasz has some ideas for the standard he and his teammates should hold themselves to in 2024.

"Gritty, grind, finish mentality," Biadasz said. "Finishing plays, whether it's five yards down the field or 20 or 30, or whatever the case may be."

There's a reason why three of the Commanders' starting offensive linemen from a year ago are not coming back next season. While there were some areas of improvement from 2022 to 2023, it was clear that it wasn't enough to salvage a struggling unit that finished in the bottom half of nearly every statistical category.

Enter Biadasz, who comes from a Dallas Cowboys team that has had one of the better offensive lines in the league since 2020. Biadasz is aiming to bring that success with him to Washington, and he wants to be the one to lead the charge.

"I'm putting...everything I know to this group of men," Biadasz said. "And also to lead these guys in battle and just create this winning culture here."

Some Commanders fans might admit it begrudgingly, but there are few offensive lines that protected their skill players better than that of the Cowboys in the three seasons that Biadasz was their starting center. From 2021-23, the Cowboys ranked in the top half of the league in terms of sacks allowed, ranking as high as fourth in 2022.

The Cowboys were even more dominant in the run game. According to ESPN analytics, their run block win rate of 72% in 2023 ranked fourth in the NFL. That falls in line with how they fared in the category in the previous two seasons, ranking seventh in 2022 and sixth in 2021 (they posted a win rate of 73% in both seasons).

The same could not be said of Washington in either category. The offensive line was not to blame for all the 65 sacks Washington gave up in 2023, but even when considering the 15 that Pro Football Focus credits to Sam Howell, that's still more than 75% of the league.

And what about in the run game? It should be noted that Washington had a season-low run rate of 33.87%, so its offensive line didn't have many opportunities. Even so, ranking 22nd in run block win rate in 2023 leaves something to be desired. That's similar to how they performed in 2022, when their 71% win rate ranked 19th.

That's not how Biadasz wants things to go as long as he's the Commanders' starting center. He wants to run the football well, improving upon the 93.6-yard average Washington had in 2023, and give his new quarterback time to have an effective passing attack.

Improving in both of those categories starts with the offensive line.

"Just being that dominant force but also bringing that leadership upon the group itself too," Biadasz said. "The o-line is one of the biggest groups [of an offense]. So, just dominance week in and week out."

The work for Biadasz and the rest of the offensive line begins now. The Commanders have officially begun their offseason workout program with players reporting for the voluntary strength and conditioning portion of OTAs.

Biadasz has been looking forward to this time of year, because it's a time for him to build chemistry with his teammates.

"I think the biggest part is like knowing their why, you know, knowing their history, where they came from," Biadasz said. "I think the biggest part is just knowing who they are as a football player and a human outside of the building."

That chemistry becomes even more important when considering the possibility of Washington taking a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick. Coach Dan Quinn and general manager Adam Peters have done the pro day circuit over the past few weeks, spending time with UNC's Drake Maye, LSU's Jayden Daniels and several other top quarterback prospects.

The Commanders are still deciding on what to do with the pick, but it's fair to assume they are at least putting strong consideration into taking a quarterback in a few weeks. For Biadasz, building chemistry is once again pushed to the forefront.

"It's just honestly just working hard and getting down to it," Biadasz said. "You just gotta grind and know your stuff and get in the books."

The Commanders and their more than two dozen free agent signees have their work cut out for them, no matter what the leadership decides to do in the draft. The team has been generally praised for their free agent haul, which consists of experienced veterans who can help them win now and establish a winning culture for the future.

If the Commanders do draft a quarterback, that signal-caller's development will be as important as winning now. Biadasz wants to do his part to make sure that it goes as smoothly as possible.

"I know what I bring to the table," he said.

