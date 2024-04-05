'Gritty, grind, finish mentality': Biadasz lays out vision for new O-line identity

Some Commanders fans might admit it begrudgingly, but there are few offensive lines that protected their skill players better than that of the Cowboys in the three seasons that Biadasz was their starting center. From 2021-23, the Cowboys ranked in the top half of the league in terms of sacks allowed, ranking as high as fourth in 2022.

The Cowboys were even more dominant in the run game. According to ESPN analytics, their run block win rate of 72% in 2023 ranked fourth in the NFL. That falls in line with how they fared in the category in the previous two seasons, ranking seventh in 2022 and sixth in 2021 (they posted a win rate of 73% in both seasons).

The same could not be said of Washington in either category. The offensive line was not to blame for all the 65 sacks Washington gave up in 2023, but even when considering the 15 that Pro Football Focus credits to Sam Howell, that's still more than 75% of the league.

And what about in the run game? It should be noted that Washington had a season-low run rate of 33.87%, so its offensive line didn't have many opportunities. Even so, ranking 22nd in run block win rate in 2023 leaves something to be desired. That's similar to how they performed in 2022, when their 71% win rate ranked 19th.

That's not how Biadasz wants things to go as long as he's the Commanders' starting center. He wants to run the football well, improving upon the 93.6-yard average Washington had in 2023, and give his new quarterback time to have an effective passing attack.

Improving in both of those categories starts with the offensive line.