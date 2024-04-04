 Skip to main content
Advertising

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington is the perfect spot for Jeremy Chinn

Apr 04, 2024 at 04:30 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) plays against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) plays against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Of all the things that Jeremy Chinn can do -- and that encompasses a lot -- running and hitting are two of his favorites. The Washington Commanders are the right place for him to use both those skills.

"I think that's perfect for my game and what I can do on the football field," Chinn said.

The Commanders and new defensive coordinator joe Whitt Jr. are in the process of remolding their defensive philosophy heading into the 2024 season. Their mindset is going to be based on physicality, creating turnovers and...you guessed it...running and hitting.

"The way that we live is not for everybody, okay?" Whitt said during his introductory press conference.

Well, Chinn is about that life, and he's going to be all over the field for the Burgundy & Gold doing what he does best.

"There's no facet of my game that I can't excel in," Chinn said.

It shouldn't take long to see why Chinn and Whitt were attracted to each other. Whitt, who came to Washington with head coach Dan Quinn, gave some fiery sentiments about his expectations for his unit when he addressed the media in February. There's a reason why the Commanders haven't spent much time explaining what scheme they're going to use on that side of the ball. The structure, Whitt said, doesn't matter to him.

The most important question is whether his defense is creating chaos for offenses.

"We're gonna run and put our bodies on people in a violent manner," Whitt said. "The main thing that matters to me is, are we gonna be arriving violently? And we're gonna turn the ball over. We're gonna make sure we disrupt these quarterbacks."

Making sure those prophesies come to life is where Chinn comes into the picture. A second-round pick from 2020, Chinn doesn't just talk a big game; he backs it up with a relentless style that can be effective all over the defense. A mixture of injuries and usage have prevented from having more impact for the Panthers in 2022 and 2023, but his first two seasons saw him record 224 combined tackles with 10 quarterback hits, 10 pass breakups and three forced fumbles.

Related Links

PHOTOS | Jeremy Chinn is ready to run and hit

Check out some of the top photos from Jeremy Chinn's time with the Carolina Panthers. (Photos via The Associated Press)

Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) on defense during an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
1 / 30

Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) on defense during an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers defensive back Jeremy Chinn (21) drops back into coverage during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Thursday Sept. 23, 2021 in Houston. The Panthers won the game 24-9. (Paul Jasienski via AP)
2 / 30

Carolina Panthers defensive back Jeremy Chinn (21) drops back into coverage during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Thursday Sept. 23, 2021 in Houston. The Panthers won the game 24-9. (Paul Jasienski via AP)

Paul Jasienski/2021 Paul Jasienski
Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) plays against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
3 / 30

Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) plays against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) closes to the ball during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 in Charlotte N.C. The Eagles defeated the Panthers 21-18 (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
4 / 30

Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) closes to the ball during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 in Charlotte N.C. The Eagles defeated the Panthers 21-18 (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)

Damian Strohmeyer/Damian Strohmeyer/AP Images
Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) defends in coverage and looks across the line of scrimmage during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. The Patriots defeated the Panthers, 24-6. (Ryan Kang via AP)
5 / 30

Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) defends in coverage and looks across the line of scrimmage during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. The Patriots defeated the Panthers, 24-6. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) looks to avoid Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
6 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) looks to avoid Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn celebrates after sacking Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
7 / 30

Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn celebrates after sacking Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Jeremy Chinn (21) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
8 / 30

Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Jeremy Chinn (21) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Susan Walsh/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) warms up prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 in Charlotte, N.C. (Kevin Sabitus via AP)
9 / 30

Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) warms up prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 in Charlotte, N.C. (Kevin Sabitus via AP)

Kevin Sabitus/2023 Kevin Sabitus
Carolina Panthers defensive back Jeremy Chinn (21) looks up from the sideline with his helmet off during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Thursday Sept. 23, 2021 in Houston. The Panthers won the game 24-9. (Paul Jasienski via AP)
10 / 30

Carolina Panthers defensive back Jeremy Chinn (21) looks up from the sideline with his helmet off during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Thursday Sept. 23, 2021 in Houston. The Panthers won the game 24-9. (Paul Jasienski via AP)

Paul Jasienski/2021 Paul Jasienski
Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) in coverage during an NFL preseason football game against the New York Jets, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. The Jets won 27-0. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
11 / 30

Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) in coverage during an NFL preseason football game against the New York Jets, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. The Jets won 27-0. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/Aaron M. Sprecher
Carolina Panthers free safety Jeremy Chinn (21) and defensive end Brian Burns (53) in action during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
12 / 30

Carolina Panthers free safety Jeremy Chinn (21) and defensive end Brian Burns (53) in action during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns (53) and Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) tackle Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) as he runs the football during an NFL game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, N.C. The Steelers defeated the Panthers 24-16. (Kara Durrette via AP)
13 / 30

Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns (53) and Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) tackle Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) as he runs the football during an NFL game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, N.C. The Steelers defeated the Panthers 24-16. (Kara Durrette via AP)

Kara Durrette/Kara Durrette
Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) warms up before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Seattle, WA. The Panthers defeated the Seahawks 30-24. (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)
14 / 30

Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) warms up before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Seattle, WA. The Panthers defeated the Seahawks 30-24. (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Ben VanHouten/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) takes a defensive position during an NFL game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers defeated the Jets 19-14. (Margaret Bowles via AP)
15 / 30

Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) takes a defensive position during an NFL game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers defeated the Jets 19-14. (Margaret Bowles via AP)

Margaret Bowles
Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) pursues the play during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. The Vikings won 34-28. (Paul Abell via AP)
16 / 30

Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) pursues the play during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. The Vikings won 34-28. (Paul Abell via AP)

Paul Abell/Paul Abell
Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock is sacked by Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn and defensive end Austin Larkin during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C.(AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
17 / 30

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock is sacked by Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn and defensive end Austin Larkin during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C.(AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Gerry Broome/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) acknowledges the fans as he leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Houston. The Panthers defeated the Texans 24-9. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
18 / 30

Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) acknowledges the fans as he leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Houston. The Panthers defeated the Texans 24-9. (Kevin Terrell via AP)

Kevin Terrell/Kevin Terrell
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley (21) runs against Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Jeremy Chinn (21) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
19 / 30

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley (21) runs against Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Jeremy Chinn (21) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) tackles Denver Broncos wide receiver Kendall Hinton (9) during an NFL game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022 in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers defeated the Broncos 23-10. (Kara Durrette via AP)
20 / 30

Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) tackles Denver Broncos wide receiver Kendall Hinton (9) during an NFL game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022 in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers defeated the Broncos 23-10. (Kara Durrette via AP)

Kara Durrette/Kara Durrette
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) is tackled by Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
21 / 30

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) is tackled by Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) looks up at the video board during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
22 / 30

Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) looks up at the video board during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) on defense during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
23 / 30

Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) on defense during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn arrives at the NFL football team's training camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Spartanburg, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
24 / 30

Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn arrives at the NFL football team's training camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Spartanburg, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Chris Carlson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn celebrates after Stephon Gilmore's interception against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C.(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
25 / 30

Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn celebrates after Stephon Gilmore's interception against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C.(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Jeremy Chinn (21) waits for the snap during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Saturday, Dec. 19 in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers beat the Panthers 24-16. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
26 / 30

Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Jeremy Chinn (21) waits for the snap during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Saturday, Dec. 19 in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers beat the Panthers 24-16. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2020
Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) defends in coverage during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. The Eagles defeated the Panthers, 21-18. (Ryan Kang via AP)
27 / 30

Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) defends in coverage during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. The Eagles defeated the Panthers, 21-18. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang
Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) gestures during an NFL game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers defeated the Saints 22-14. (Kara Durrette via AP)
28 / 30

Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) gestures during an NFL game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers defeated the Saints 22-14. (Kara Durrette via AP)

Kara Durrette/Kara Durrette
Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) on defense during an NFL preseason football game against the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
29 / 30

Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) on defense during an NFL preseason football game against the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Chris Orr (45) celebrates with teammate Jeremy Chinn (21) after a stop on fourth down against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
30 / 30

Carolina Panthers linebacker Chris Orr (45) celebrates with teammate Jeremy Chinn (21) after a stop on fourth down against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The way Chinn sees it, being part of Quinn and Whitt's defense in Washington is the right situation for him to highlight his best traits. Quinn played a vital role in turning around a Cowboys defense that gave up 29.6 points per game in 2020. In the time that he was the Cowboys' defensive coordinator, the defense finished top 10 in points allowed, ranking fifth during the 2023 season. The Cowboys were also fifth in total yards allowed and tied for 12th in turnovers.

"Just seeing what he was able to do in Dallas and also in Seattle, just his style. Just run-and-hit-type defenses," Chinn said.

Chinn played multiple roles during his four seasons with the Panthers, starting at outside linebacker before transitioning to strong and free safety. Former defensive coordinator Phil Snow didn't even give him a defined role, and Chinn responded by saying that "you can use me wherever, as long as you're using me."

Quinn acknowledges that Chinn can fill multiple roles, but he already has an idea about where Chinn can be his best.

"I think he's down by the line of scrimmage," Quinn said. "He's blitzing. He's guarding tight ends, and so that was one of the things that we thought would be really important. We want to play tight. We want to play aggressive, so the more man-to-man, the more blitzing ability, that's what we're looking for into that spot."

PHOTOS | New faces for a new era

Take a look at all the new players that were part of the Washington Commanders' free agency haul.

Gold Portraits Gal51016
1 / 21
Gold Portraits Gal51017
2 / 21
Gold Portraits Gal51018
3 / 21
Gold Portraits Gal51019
4 / 21
Gold Portraits Gal51020
5 / 21
Gold Portraits Gal51021
6 / 21
Gold Portraits Gal51022
7 / 21
Gold Portraits Gal51023
8 / 21
Gold Portraits Gal51024
9 / 21
Gold Portraits Gal51025
10 / 21
Gold Portraits Gal51026
11 / 21
Gold Portraits Gal51027
12 / 21
Gold Portraits Gal51028
13 / 21
Gold Portraits Gal51029
14 / 21
Gold Portraits Gal51030
15 / 21
Gold Portraits Gal51031
16 / 21
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Gold Portraits Gal51032
17 / 21
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Gold Portraits Gal51033
18 / 21
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
Gold Portraits Gal51034
19 / 21
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
Gold Portraits Gal51035
20 / 21
Gold Portraits Gal51036
21 / 21
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

We'll have to wait until September to see exactly how Chinn fits into the scheme, but on paper, which is all we have at this point, it seems like an ideal match. If Chinn can recapture some of that production he had at the start of his career, the Commanders might have found a weapon that can enforce the identity they want to establish on that side of the ball.

"I'm just excited for this opportunity that's in front of me," Chinn said. "I'm ready to take full advantage of it, and I can't wait to get to work."

Related Content

news

For Reaves, re-signing with Washington feels like coming home

As the Washington Commanders entered the new league year by releasing nearly half of their 2023 roster, coach Dan Quinn and general manager Adam Peters were presented with a unique opportunity for a nearly complete overhaul from the previous regime. Reaves was one of the few players they kept, and it isn't difficult to see why.
news

Ekeler brings versatility to Commanders' 2-back system

Ekeler, who recorded 1,000 scrimmage yards for the fourth time in his seven-year career, will be joining third-year pro Brian Robinson Jr. to revitalize a backfield that showed flashes despite a lack of attention in 2023. Where Robinson will be the primary back between the tackles, Ekeler is expected to be versatile threat he's been his whole career, providing Washington with an offensive weapon that's lead the league in scoring twice. 
news

Commanders announce free agency jersey numbers

The Washington Commanders have been one of the busiest teams in the league to start free agency, signing nearly two dozen players, most of which will be new faces. The roster is going to look drastically different in 2024, and we now know which jersey numbers this year's free agency class will be wearing during their first season with the Burgundy & Gold.
news

Commanders sign DL Haggai Chisom Nduisi

Ndubuisi, (6-6, 298) is entering his second year in the NFL. He joined the Arizona Cardinals in 2022 and the Denver Broncos this past season as a part of the NFL's International Player Pathway Program. He also had a stint in the United Football League (UFL) with the San Antonio Brahmas in 2023 before joining Washington.
news

Wake Up Washington | A new energy in the building

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.
news

Commanders re-signees excited for new direction, more opportunity

Though most of the open spots have been filled by new players, Washington decided to retain four players from the old regime: Reaves, tackle Cornelius Lucas, defensive end Efe Obada and receiver/return specialist Jamison Crowder. The new staff made two things clear to the players they decided to keep: they want to win and do so the right way. That's a message they can get behind. 
news

Commanders 2024 Mock Draft Madness 7.0

In anticipation of the 2024 NFL Draft, which will be held April 25 - 27 in Detroit, Michigan, here's a compilation of various league experts' predictions about what the Washington Commanders will do with the No. 2 overall pick. Check back weekly until the draft for more updates.
news

Mock Draft Monday | Commanders find help at quarterback, tackle, cornerback

In anticipation for that selection, Commanders.com will highlight one mock draft from a draft expert each week to delve into how that player would fit with Washington. Next up, we're looking at The Draft Network's Jaime Eisner, where he has Washington taking a quarterback as well as one of the most experienced offensive tackles and a physical cornerback to add to its secondary. 
news

Dates set for Commanders 2024 OTAs, minicamp

The Washington Commander have spent the last few weeks adding players to improve their roster, bringing in nearly two dozen new additions. Now, it's time to begin preparing for the 2024 season with the offseason workout program.
news

Commanders sign WR Oladmide Zaccheaus

Zaccheaus, (5-8, 194) is a six-year NFL veteran who entered the league as an undrafted free agent and signed with the Atlanta Falcons in 2019.
news

Commanders sign RB Jeremy McNichols

McNichols, (5-9, 205) is a seven-year NFL veteran who entered the league with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a fifth-round pick (162nd overall) in 2017.
Advertising