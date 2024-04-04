Washington is the perfect spot for Jeremy Chinn

It shouldn't take long to see why Chinn and Whitt were attracted to each other. Whitt, who came to Washington with head coach Dan Quinn, gave some fiery sentiments about his expectations for his unit when he addressed the media in February. There's a reason why the Commanders haven't spent much time explaining what scheme they're going to use on that side of the ball. The structure, Whitt said, doesn't matter to him.

The most important question is whether his defense is creating chaos for offenses.

"We're gonna run and put our bodies on people in a violent manner," Whitt said. "The main thing that matters to me is, are we gonna be arriving violently? And we're gonna turn the ball over. We're gonna make sure we disrupt these quarterbacks."